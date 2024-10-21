On Oct. 24, 2024 (Thursday), at their annual flagship Arangkada Philippines Forum, the Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines (JFC) will honor former Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual with the annual Arangkada Lifetime Achievement Award. Every year, the award honors a person who has, by writing, word, or deed in the public, private, and/or non-profit sector(s) over a period of at least 25 years, contributed to significant and enduring improvements in the conditions and environment for business in the Philippines. The award presentation is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City, and will be followed by an acceptance speech from Secretary Pascual. A full schedule of the full-day forum can be found here.

The 13th Arangkada Philippines Forum will bring together hundreds of public and private sector leaders to discuss reforms and strategies to upskill the country’s workforce and accelerate economic growth, in light of demographic shifts and technological advancements. The forum will feature top government officials, including Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Chairman of the House Committee on Higher and Technical Education Mark Go, and leaders from the Department of Labor and Employment, Commission on Higher Education, and Department of Trade and Industry, among others, business leaders and heads of business groups, and representatives from international organizations like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and International Labor Organization. It will also be attended by industry experts, members of the diplomatic community, academe, and media. To register for the 2024 Arangkada Philippines Forum, visit www.arangkadaphilippines.com/forum2024.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Secretary Pascual on this year’s Arangkada Lifetime Achievement Award. We have greatly appreciated his partnership in promoting investments and trade between the Philippines and the countries we represent, and we particularly value his work to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during his tenure. This award is a testament to his contributions to the acceleration of the country’s economic growth. We are excited to present it to him during our annual forum on Oct. 24th,” said the Joint Foreign Chambers.

“I am honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Joint Foreign Chambers. The Joint Foreign Chambers have been a steadfast partner in the work to promote trade and investments, driving meaningful progress in our nation’s economic development. I look forward to participating in their forum and speaking about the vital role of investing in the Filipino workforce — an essential driver of our shared vision for a more inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive Philippine economy. Together, we can continue building a future that uplifts every Filipino and enhances our standing in the global market,” said Secretary Pascual.

With this award, the JFC acknowledges Secretary Pascual’s 44 years of public service, especially his most recent achievements as the former Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry. During his tenure, the DTI launched a series of successful investment roadshows across the globe. These initiatives significantly boosted the country’s visibility on the international stage, drawing investments in key sectors such as renewable energy, information and communication technology, construction, real estate, and logistics. Prior to this, he also held pivotal positions at the Asian Development Bank, the Institute of Corporate Directors, and the Management Association of the Philippines, where he showed his sincere commitment to national development and inclusive progress.

Fitting to the Arangkada forum theme of “Upskill, Upscale, Uplift,” Mr. Pascual’s commitment to improving the skills of the Filipino workforce was reflected during his term as the President of the University of the Philippines, where he introduced reforms to encourage greater focus on research, improve school facilities and information systems, and raise its international standings.

The 2024 Arangkada Philippines Forum is proudly supported by leaders in the industry, including Coca-Cola Philippines, First Philippine Holdings, ICTSI, SGV & Co., Capital One, Marubeni, Royal Cargo, AIG, BDO, Cargill, Converge, and Eastern Communications. The event is also supported by key business groups, civil organizations, and media partners, such as the Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Development Alliance, Asia Society Philippines, ConnectedWomen, Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Fintech Alliance PH, German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, PepsiCo, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., Philippine Mining Club, PwC Philippines, Royal Danish Embassy Manila, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc., BusinessWorld, Inquirer.net, Philippine Daily Inquirer, and the Philippine Star.

The JFC is a coalition of the American, Canadian, European, Japanese, and Korean chambers as well as the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters, Incorporated (PAMURI). It supports and promotes open international trade, increased foreign investment, and improved conditions for business to benefit both the Philippines and the countries the JFC members represent.

