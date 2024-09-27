Leading global smart devices provider HONOR has officially started the rollout of its new OS update which includes the highly anticipated HONOR AI Eraser among its revolutionary AI Features.

“It was highly requested, and we are very proud that we took our time in developing and perfecting this technology for our HONOR fans to enjoy. To the HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro users out there, check if you have the new OS update and be amazed with our HONOR AI,” said HONOR Philippines Vice-President Stephen Cheng.

HONOR’s exciting AI Features:

AI Eraser Tool — Leverages generative AI to seamlessly remove unwanted objects from photos. Photobombers and obstructions can no longer ruin your money shots. AI Optimize Eyes Close — Another addition is the Group Photo Enhance Tool, capable of editing up to 50 people in a single frame, ensuring everyone looks their best by correcting facial distortions or mistimed blinks. Face to Face Translation — Believe it or not, HONOR AI can listen to and translate live audio to different languages. AI Magic Capsule — An interactive place that bubbles up alerts, notifications, and activities of calls, music activity, recording, app activity and others. AI Shopping — On the next updates, you can now just drag text or image to Google search so you can shop on Lazada, Shopee, or TikTok Shop. AI Search — Drag text or image to Google, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, or any app you want to search. AI Locate — Drag text to Google maps so you can start locating places or navigate to your destination. AI Drag to Note — Drag text or image to Notes so you can save or edit files. AI Air Gesture — Navigate your phone without even touching it! HONOR Connect — Connect HONOR smartphone to a laptop or tablet. Then, drag the image or text to the other device so you can do AI shopping, AI searching, and AI travel or locate.

All these and more are up for grabs so check out your HONOR 200 now on Shopee, Lazada and Tiktok or run to your nearest HONOR Experience and Partner stores!

To know more about HONOR AI and its official launch, check out HONOR Philippines’ social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok Shop. To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.

