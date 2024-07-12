In the world of events, finding a venue that seamlessly blends functionality, elegance, and exceptional service can be a challenge. However, Seda BGC has emerged as a standout, offering versatile spaces that cater to both corporate and social events.

Function Venues for any Occasion

From intimate boardroom meetings and grand-scale conferences to weddings and milestone celebrations, Seda BGC’s 11 function and meeting rooms offer unparalleled flexibility and adaptability. Its Velvet Ballroom and Satin Room are divisible into three separate spaces, providing endless possibilities for event design and layout.

The Velvet Ballroom is a stunning space that can accommodate up to 250 persons for a sit-down event. Its pre-function area is perfectly suited for cocktails, buffet stations, and other display paraphernalia, making it an ideal choice for events that require a touch of grandeur.

The Satin Room can seat 100 persons with a round-table setup — suited for medium-size assemblies.

For an extraordinary setting meant to impress, Seda BGC’s Tower 1 rooftop is unmatched. Outdoor and indoor spaces with stunning views of the urban skyline are incomparable, providing a truly unique backdrop for any event. Total capacity is 120 persons for a lounge and cocktail setup.

Exceptional Service and Cuisine

The hotel’s dedicated events team and in-house culinary team work together to ensure every detail is attended to, from the setup to the menu. From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted with a sense of professionalism and warmth that sets the tone for the entire event. The hotel’s commitment to providing a seamless and memorable experience is evident in every aspect, and with a range of culinary options to suit varying tastes, Seda BGC offers an unparalleled dining experience.

Unbeatable Location

Seda BGC’s strategic location in the heart of Bonifacio Global City further enhances its appeal as the ideal venue for any occasion. The hotel’s central position allows for easy access and makes it the perfect choice for making an impressive impact on all guests.

For any event planner seeking to elevate their occasion to new heights, Seda BGC is the clear choice.

For inquiries, please email the hotels’ Events team at sales.bgc@sedahotels.com or call 79458888.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

