The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), through its social development arm, BPI Foundation (BPIF), launches the third year of its Small Enterprise Acceleration Lab (SEAL) Program with a new track called Business Education and Growth Initiative for Nano-entrepreneurs (BEGIN).

In partnership with Bayan Academy, which offers entrepreneurship and management training, SEAL provides programs that strengthen business skills and knowledge, and provides cash grants and potential linkages. With a focus on start-ups, SEAL-BEGIN will offer learning modules that amplify business creation and growth to help nano-entrepreneurs to navigate challenges and seize digital-age opportunities.

“As we launch SEAL this 2024, we are not just continuing a program; we are nurturing a movement. We are confident that the participants of this year’s SEAL program will benefit immensely from the comprehensive training, mentorship, and support that this program offers. This aligns with our vision to help build a better Philippines — one family, one community at a time,” said Carmina Marquez, BPIF Executive Director.

BPIF first introduced the SEAL Project Series in 2022 to assist and develop interventions for micro-enterprises, nano-enterprises, and those who aspire to start their entrepreneurial journey.

In support of the Republic Act No. 11337, also known as the Startup Act, SEAL-BEGIN will provide benefits and programs that enhance, encourage, and cultivate the Philippine Startup System. The new track originated in the second year of SEAL, the Small Enterprise Growth Agenda (SEAL-SEGA), which is a program designed to identify and support start-up businesses ready to develop viable ventures.

SEAL-BEGIN is open to nano-entrepreneurs and aspirants who are at least 18 years old, are either the owner or manager of the nano-enterprise, and are involved in the business operations. The nano-enterprise must be in the initial phase of establishing its proof of concept or testing its product or service-market fit. It must have business operations for at least three months, and is building up a working capital and business infrastructure. The deadline for submission for SEAL-BEGIN is July 22, 2024.

For more information about BPI SEAL-SEGA and SEAL-BEGIN, please visit BPIF’s Facebook and Instagram social media pages (@bpifoundationinc) or bpisealsega.com.ph.

