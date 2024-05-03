Phenomenal love team Donny Pangilingan and Belle Mariano, the nation’s girl group BINI, and singer-songwriter Adie are Gen Zs at the top of their game. It’s no surprise that they all said “yes” to Samsung to be its brand ambassadors as they enjoy back-to-back milestones this summer with the newly launched Samsung A55 5G and A35 5G.

We spoke to the new and returning members of #TeamGalaxy on the sidelines of Awesome Summer Fanfest at SM North Edsa Annex held in April, where guests enjoyed kilig-worthy moments with their idols.

DonBelle: An adventure-ready phone for your summer escapades

From He’s Into Her to Can’t Buy Me Love, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano have been on a winning streak, on top of being part of Team Galaxy. Seeing the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G was love at first sight.

“I like the Awesome Lilac. It’s so elegant and nice to look at. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s so Belle,” the actress said.

For Pangilinan, he is a fan of Samsung Galaxy A55 5G’s splash resistance.“It’s hard to have a phone that is not splash-friendly, kasi siyempre that’s what you need to take photos safely wherever you are.”

He added that its dustproof feature also aligns with his lifestyle because he loves the outdoors. “When I go outdoors to try new hobbies like hiking and camping, eh requirement din na yung mga cellphone na gamit mo dustproof para it can be as efficient as possible,” Pangilinan added.

Mariano, meanwhile, is a fan of the Object Eraser function. “I think it’s convenient. Ang hirap humanap ng ganon, like, na phone na aalisin talaga yung unwanted objects,” said.

“Tsaka built in na! You don’t have to download an app,” Pangilinan chimed in.

Mariano also noticed the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G’s long battery life. “At work, we read our scripts from our phones na. And it really helps kasi sometimes naman hindi accessible na may power outlet everywhere you go, and mas lalo na kami sa Binondo (set of You Can’t Buy Me Love).” she shared.

So, this summer, where is the love team headed?

“Secret,” Pangilinan said laughingly. “Pero actually ang tagal na namin nag-taping, 8-9 months na. I think it’s time to take a breather. We decided to take the phone around and see what it could do.”

From the Galaxy to the BINIverse

Being tapped as new members of #TeamGalaxy, BINI felt things came full circle as Samsung was their phone when they were still trainees.

“Actually, noong sinabi pong magiging part kami ng #TeamGalaxy sobrang, kung nakita niyo lang po reactions namin, sobrang sumigaw po talaga kami,” BINI leader Jhoanna recalled.

Resident funny girl BINI Maloi, a self-professed selfie princess, said that her favorite feature on Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G is the Dual Recording.

“Favorite ko siya kasi gusto ko na I can capture yung moments and at the same time nakikita ko rin yung reaction [ko].” she said.

BINI Colet, BINI Mikha, and BINI Gwen agreed, with Colet stressing it can be useful to get their fans’ reactions while they’re performing on stage. BINI Gwen also wants to use the Dual Recording function when traveling to share scenic views with her followers.

Meanwhile, BINI Aiah and BINI Stacey are fond of the Object Eraser function which can remove unnecessary objects from images. BINI Sheena, shared that the Samsung A55 5G gives her an awesome gaming experience, saying “‘Yung ML (Mobile Legends) po niya sobrang liwanag.”

Back-to-back gigs and endorsements are making BINI busy this summer. But they’ll be bringing their Samsung Galaxy A55 5G units with them, even to their outdoor events. “Itong Samsung Galaxy A55 kasi it’s splash resistant. Matalsikan man ng tubig, parang madali kasi siyang makasira ng phone. So, perfect talaga siya,” BINI Jhoanna said.

Asked for tips on how to make their summer of Blooms awesome, BINI Aiah had a quick answer: “Buy Samsung Galaxy A55 5G or Galaxy A35 5G, go to the beach, listen to Pantropiko, and record a dance challenge!!”

Adie: A songwriter’s reliable partner

Adie is the first OPM soloist with multiple songs (Paraluman, Mahika) surpassing 200 million streams on Spotify. He is grateful that the Samsung brand is tapping OPM artists such as BINI to be the faces of Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G.

“Nagulat ako, kasi parang ito yung navi-vision kong timeless look ng modern phones ngayon. Parang si Paraluman, ang timeless talaga eh. So ayun, kahuma-humaling,” Adie recalled when he first saw his Awesome Navy variant.

While he also mentioned the dual recording function as a valuable tool for recording his performance and capturing his audience’s reactions, Adie was also amazed at the long battery life the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G provides, which helps his songwriting.

“Yung [long] battery life niya, very helpful yun sa mga artist na katulad ko, Let’s say may naisip na idea or lyrics, kailangan ma-sulat siya agad kasi minsan nagfa-fade yun eh. And at the same time yung melodies na naiisip mo for that song, yun din kailangan mo i-record. Helpful yung A55 kasi yung battery life niya, ‘tsaka yung quality ng mic,” he shared.

Adie also praised the phone’s front camera. “Nagustuhan ko ‘yung front camera niya kasi usually ‘pag nagre-record ako front camera talaga. ‘Di ko ginagamit ‘yung back camera. So ayun yung kadalasang content na nagagawa ko using this phone,” he said.

Recording audio elements using the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has also been a breeze. “Let’s say, sumisigaw ‘yung tao, ‘yung crowd, ginagamit ko’ yung microphone ng phone. So that pag nilatag siya sa DEW or sa mismong software kung s’an nagmimix yung engineer, ayun nagagamit siya as element,” Adie explained.

This summer, Adie plans to enjoy his “alone time” and probably meet with his OG friends and family. “’Di ako talaga ma-labas na tao, do’n lang ako sa safe space ko or sa area ko,” he shared. “Siguro magagamit ko yung idea na splash resistant siya [Samsung Galaxy A55 5G] para let’s say magtampisaw, magagamit ko yung phone kasi nga splash resistant siya. ”

Even our Gen Z idols need a break this summer. So, whether it’s a workation like BINI’s, zen time like Adie’s, or a private getaway like DonBelle’s, make sure you capture every awesome moment and stay connected when needed using the new Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G.

#CreateAwesome like your favorite #TeamGalaxy stars! Get the Galaxy A55 5G for P24,990 (8+256GB), while the Galaxy A35 5G can be yours for only P20,990 (8+256GB). A 128GB option is available exclusively via Globe Telecom and Smart Communications. Enjoy awesome freebies, like a travel adapter worth P1,190.

You can also get these phones at 0% interest for up to 18 months installment via home credit, 0% for up to 12 months using your credit card, plus an additional P5,000 discount when you trade in your old device for a new Galaxy A55 or A35 5G.

Learn more about the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and other Galaxy smartphones by visiting the Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Mobile Press, and Samsung.com.

