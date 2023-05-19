EntertainmentNews (05/19/23)

1 of 5

Bb. Pilipinas National Costume photo exhibit at Gateway

The national costumes of the 2023 candidates for Binibining Pilipina can now be viewed in a photo exhibit at the Gateway Mall Activity Area in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City. The exhibit showcases the unique and creative national costumes of the 40 Binibining Pilipinas candidates in seven-foot-tall individual portraits. The photos were shot by Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes, with the candidates styled by Patrick Henry Mergano, Macky Combe, Janet Diamalon, and Ericson Buyson. The exhibit is on display until May 31.

Pianist Inna Montesclaros in fundraising solo recital

The LAMDAG Foundation for Women Projects, in cooperation with the Insular Life (In Life), presents pianist Inna Montesclaros in a solo piano recital on May 21, 4 p.m., at the Insular Life Auditorium in Filinvest Corporate City in Alabang. Ms. Montesclaros will play an all-Chopin repertoire in the first part of the program. The second part will feature Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major Op. 53, F. Buencamino’s Mayon Fantasia de Concierto, and Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 10 in E major. The concert proceeds are earmarked for the construction of the Dayao Center in Davao City that will house the foundation. It is dedicated to the total development of young professionals, female students and lady helpers in Davao and the nearby provinces. For tickets, call 0917-862-7100 and 0917-523-6646.

Side A holds repeat concert

OPM band Side A is returning to the Newport Performing Arts Theater stage for an encore concert following the sold-out success of the Redux 360 Experience last September. Then & Now: Side A (The Repeat) will once again shine the spotlight on both original and newer members on June 1, 8 p.m. Side A rose to fame in the 1990s with iconic tracks such as “Forevermore,” “Hold On,” and “By Your Side.” Founding brothers Rodel Gonzalez (lead vocals) and Naldy Gonzalez (keyboards and vocals) were later joined by Mar Dizon (drums), Pido Lalimarmo (guitars and vocals), Joey Benin (bass), and Kelly Badon (lead guitars). For nearly four decades, the band has captivated its audience with their pop, rock, and R&B songs with original lyrics that tug at the heartstrings. Now, original member Naldy Gonzalez together with a new generation of band members, Ned Esguerra (bass guitar), Yubs Esperat (lead vocals), and Lee Von Cailao (lead guitar), will take to the stage for the repeat concert.

More shows added for A1 concert tour in PHL

After tickets sold out for the Oct. 14 concert of 1990s boy band A1 in the NFT Theater, Concert Republic has announced that additional shows have been added in Davao and Cebu. The band will have performances at the at the SMX Convention Center – Davao on Oct. 12, and at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on Oct. 13. Ticket details for both shows will be announced soon, the concert promoter said.

Samsung’s Epic After Hours convention on

Samsung’s Epic After Hours will be held from May 25 to 31 at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre, BGC, Taguig. The evening event will show off the new features of the Galaxy S23 via experiential content rooms and talks by top content creators. Visitors will have the chance to win the latest Galaxy devices. A Nightography booth will showcase the Nightography feature of the Galaxy S23 series’ cameras. It allows the camera to adjust to nearly any lighting condition while low-light images and videos are steadier thanks to a doubled optical image stabilizer. Visitors will have the chance to get their portraits taken by award winning photographer JL Javier during the event. They can also join the Zoom in to Win contest by taking photos of the stage from afar while testing out the zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. There will also be various passion booths for self-expression, gaming and productivity on-site. There will be special performances throughout the week at after parties, beginning 7 p.m.

Manila stop included in Nicole World Tour

Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer Niki has announced that she will go on the Nicole World Tour this summer and fall. To coincide with this announcement, she also unveiled the music video for fan favorite track “Backburner” and released her new live album, Live at the Wiltern, which is out now via 88rising. Following her sold-out North American headlining tour last fall, Niki is bringing her live show to cities across the globe with her 2023 world tour with stops in North America, Asia, and Europe. The Manila concert will be on Sept. 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena. For the full list of dates, visit https://nikizefanya.com/.

Climate change, fashion drawing workshop for kids

Hot Couture, a free online drawing workshop for children ages six to 12, will be offered on May 20. The activity explores how visual communication, plus arts and fashion, increases the awareness and understanding of the youth on messages that discuss environmental issues. Participants will imagine what the planet would be like at the height of climate change, then they are encouraged to envision the styles of clothing that would be practical for everyday life on a planet that is constantly heating up. Hot Couture will be facilitated by Manila-born artist, designer, and writer Catherine Sarah Young, who creates interdisciplinary and experimental artworks on the environment. Organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Hot Couture is free and open to the public. It will be conducted online on May 20, 2 p.m. Interested participants may register through bit.ly/HotCoutureWorkshop. For more information, e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph

ENHYPEN become Airbnb hosts for Seoul Fashion Week

Following their appearances at Milan Fashion Week, K-Pop’s ENHYPEN are becoming Airbnb hosts and inviting two lucky guests to preview Seoul Fashion Week with an overnight stay at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP). Designed by architect Zaha Hadid, DDP is a major landmark in South Korea’s capital city, and hub to a thriving design, art and fashion scene. The top floor loft space has been transformed in celebration of Fashion Week, with guests getting the chance to stay on the runway, and gain a first look the night before collections are revealed and Seoul Fashion Week begins. A backstage dressing room offers designer clothes for guests to try on from K-fashion’s most innovative up-and-coming designers. To top it off, guests will receive exclusive passes to Seoul Fashion Week (including front row seats). “We are honored to partner with Airbnb and DDP to bring guests behind the scenes of Seoul Fashion Week like never before,” said ENHYPEN’s leader Jungwon in a press statement. Two guests will have the opportunity to stay overnight on Sept. 4 for just $14 — a nod to 14 years ago when construction first broke ground. They will get exclusive passes to Seoul Fashion Week, including front row seats; access to a personal fashion runway; a personalized video welcome from ENHYPEN; a curated stay filled with snacks, drinks, and books all personally selected by ENHYPEN members; a giveaway of two special autographed Polaroids of ENHYPEN at DDP; their own capsule wardrobe and pieces to take home; and a stroll on DDP’s undulating rooftop with a guide. Fan can request to book this stay beginning Wednesday, May 24, at 8 a.m. KST (Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET) at airbnb.com/ddp. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Seoul. This one-night stay is available for one participant and their fellow guest and is not a contest.