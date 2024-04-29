In a dazzling display of glamour and excitement, the esteemed halls of The Icon Clinic Headquarters played host to a momentous occasion — the contract signing between The Icon Clinic and Miss Universe Philippines. Delegates hailing from every corner of the Philippines graced this event, marking the genesis of a special partnership poised to unveil an array of exhilarating surprises.

The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as key figures from both entities gathered to formalize this groundbreaking collaboration. Among the notable personalities present were Paolo Arevalo, Head of Digital and Creatives for Miss Universe Philippines, and Lerma Sta. Cruz, General Manager of The Icon Clinic. Dr. Eric Yapjuangco, Chief Executive Officer of The Icon Clinic, lent his distinguished presence to the occasion, underscoring the significance of the partnership. Additionally, Voltaire Tayag, Executive Vice-President of Miss Universe Philippines, and Mario Garcia, Head of Marketing for Miss Universe Philippines, added their esteemed voices to the proceedings. This partnership signifies not only a convergence of two influential entities but also a fusion of beauty, innovation, and empowerment.

The Icon Clinic, renowned for its commitment to excellence in aesthetic treatments and wellness solutions, is set to elevate the Miss Universe Philippines experience to new heights. With its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise, The Icon Clinic promises to be a beacon of transformation for beauty queens aspiring to reach their full potential. Together, these two entities will not only redefine beauty standards but also champion causes that resonate with the heart of the Filipino people.

Indeed, the future holds boundless opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and impact. From groundbreaking beauty treatments to impactful social initiatives, the partnership between The Icon Clinic and Miss Universe Philippines is poised to captivate hearts, inspire minds, and ignite dreams across the nation.

Stay tuned for more exciting news and updates and follow:

The Icon Clinic on Facebook: @TheIconClinic

The Icon Clinic on TikTok: @docyappy

Watch the highlights here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2005519506572444.