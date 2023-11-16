The Aboitiz Group highlights marked accomplishments this year as it continues with its Great Transformation journey to become the Philippines’ first techglomerate. By successfully leveraging innovation and sustainability initiatives, capitalizing on the strengths of its diverse business units, the Group has firmly established itself as a trailblazer across multiple industries. Having laid a solid foundation, the Aboitiz Group is positioned to move to the future with continuing transformation and innovation.

“Our Great Transformation journey embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the synergistic power of our techglomerate ecosystem. As we steer towards our 2024 goals, we are not just evolving; we are building a legacy of excellence and a future where every challenge is met with innovative solutions. This is our path, not just to lead, but to redefine the meaning of industry and community in the digital age,” said Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz.

AboitizPower

AboitizPower’s work in power generation, power distribution, and retail electricity services energizes businesses, communities, and households across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Advancing further, close to a thousand megawatts (MW) of ongoing and disclosed energy projects bring the company nearer to its 2030 goal of growing its generation portfolio to 9,200 MW, 50% of which will be sourced from renewable energy. Two solar projects in Laoag and Cayanga in Pangasinan — with a combined capacity of 261 MW peak — and the 17 MW Tiwi Binary Geothermal Power Plant in Albay would soon contribute indigenous, clean energy to the Philippine grid.

Currently, together with its partners, AboitizPower already presides over the largest and most diversified renewable energy portfolio in the country in terms of installed capacity under its operational purview. On the thermal side, the 1,336 MW coal-fired GNPower Dinginin in Mariveles, Bataan continues to be a model of reliability and efficiency for the company’s fleet of baseload plants.

Recently, AboitizPower presented its Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Transformation Program in support of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act or EVIDA and its vision of cleaner mobility in the Philippines. The company unveiled new plug-in EVs for its distribution utilities in Visayas and Mindanao to kick off the transition of 40% of its fleet of four-wheeled vehicles and motorbikes to be electric by 2030 en route to 100% by 2040.

UnionBank

UnionBank continues to lead in defining the future of banking with Artificial Intelligence (AI), both for its retail customers and its corporate clients. It is supercharging its offerings with AI capabilities across Ecosystem Banking, Fraud Management and Digital Service. From supporting Aboitiz Data innovation’s very first “PH AI Summit” earlier in the year, UnionBank continues its AI thrust by participating in the 2023 Singapore Fintech Festival this month. Now on its 6th year of participating in the “world’s most impactful FinTech festival”, UnionBank will showcase “The Application of AI in Financial Services,” highlighting how the bank and its subsidiaries drive business results towards its aspiration to be A Great Retail Bank. It emphasizes UnionBank’s dedication to ‘Tech Up, Pilipinas’ by leveraging innovative technologies for nation-building, fostering inclusive financial solutions, and enhancing customer experiences.

Reaping the rewards of the Citi retail business acquisition, UnionBank forged ahead with integration activities as it launched the new UnionBank credit card line. Four (4) new credit cards were introduced: UnionBank Rewards, UnionBank Cash Back, UnionBank Miles+, and UnionBank Reserve. The new UnionBank Credit Cards enable customers to experience more, through its best-in-class value propositions that cater to the different needs and lifestyles of customers: from dining and shopping aficionados, to value-minded customers looking to save on essentials, to those who love exploring the world and traveling in style, and the select few who enjoy the finer things in life.

Aboitiz InfraCapital

Aboitiz InfraCapital remains relentless in its mission of enabling business and uplifting communities through smart and sustainable infrastructure. It creates thriving ecosystems with its investments across four key sectors. Under Economic Estates, AIC has strategically expanded to Central Luzon with the recent acquisition of 200 hectares of land in Tarlac City by its subsidiary Lima Land Inc. This will amplify AIC’s current portfolio of Economic Estates and expand its footprint to more than 1,600 hectares. In line with its goal of championing sustainability across its Estate operations, it also recently introduced Red Link electric mini-buses and Red Pass access cards for seamless estate-wide mobility in LIMA Estate.

In the water sector, AIC’s LIMA Water successfully installed a 99.9 kW solar panel in one of its sewage treatment plants in Batangas, which is projected to eliminate around 100 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Meanwhile, Apo Agua has signed a tripartite agreement with the Davao City Water District and the Barangay Water System Associations for a community-based water solutions project helping unserved communities gain access to safe water.

Unity Digital Infrastructure continues to expand its tower footprint across the country as it currently has 762 active macro towers and 538 small cell poles installed nationwide. It has also completed the transfer of 405 out of the 1,097 telco towers from the sale and lease back agreements with Globe and Smart-PLDT. Lastly, Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) continues to benefit from a strong rebound in air traffic with approximately 7.5 million individuals traveling to Cebu via MCIA in the first three quarters of the year. MCIA also became the first and only Philippine airport to be conferred with the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation by ACI World and was also the recipient of the Austrian Green Planet Building Award from Advantage Austria and the Austrian Federal Ministry of Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology.

Aboitiz Land

In October, the residential real estate arm of Aboitiz Group, Aboitiz Land, launched The Strides at LIMA, a Php 2.5B venture with three mid-rise condominiums. The first building, known as Slate, will offer a total of 217 units that come with studio and 1-bedroom units, aligning perfectly with the rising demand for housing in the thriving 5-star BERDE-certified LIMA Estate. With LIMA Estate’s bullish progress, The Strides at LIMA is a smart and sustainable investment.

Aboitiz Land’s real estate developments have received numerous awards, including Best Housing Development and Best Waterfront Housing Development in the Philippines from PropertyGuru’s Philippines Property Awards for Seafront Residences in San Juan, Batangas. The Villages at Lipa in LIMA Estate was recognized as the Best Central Business District (CBD) Development and received an excellence award from CREBA for Horizontal Residential Development. Ajoya Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija was named the Best Housing Development in Luzon and Best Affordable House in Luzon.

Meanwhile in Cebu, Amoa received multiple accolades including commendation for Best Housing Development in Visayas, Bronze awards for Affordable House of the Year for Visayas Mindanao, and award for Horizontal Market category. Aboitiz Land’s progressive work culture is recognized by HR Asia, naming it one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia. The company also received the Circle of Excellence Award for Diversity Company of the Year, highlighting its dedication to innovation and inclusivity in the workplace.

Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction, the official construction arm of the Aboitiz Group, is celebrating its 48th anniversary this year. To foster continued growth, the company has embraced new horizons, introducing its latest business segment earlier this year: Industrial Maintenance.

Recently, Aboitiz Construction safely concluded maintenance works at GNPower Dinginin’s power plant in Mariveles, Bataan. Simultaneously, in collaboration with GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation, the company accomplished a vital waterproofing project at Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 1.

Venturing into the light industries sector, Aboitiz Construction is gearing up for another construction for Monde Nissin Corporation and this includes the expansion of a bakery plant facility in Davao City. The firm is also engaged in six site development projects within LIMA Estate in Batangas. Moreover, the firm has secured a land development project for a renowned food company based in Bulacan.

For nearly half a century in the industry and its unwavering dedication to progress and innovation, Aboitiz Construction continues to help shape the nation, one project at a time.

Aboitiz Data Innovation

As the data science and AI arm of the Aboitiz Group, Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) remains dedicated to making AI work in various industries by fostering close collaborations with other business units within the Group. Notably among several initiatives, the award-winning AI-powered Asset Inspection System (AIS) to enhance operational efficiency and accuracy in utility asset management is a testament to the synergistic efforts of ADI and AboitizPower distribution utilities.

Recognizing the importance of AI in diverse fields and industries, ADI held the inaugural AI Summit in the Philippines last May. In partnership with UnionBank, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, and Google Cloud, the event sparked meaningful dialogues and spurred proactive steps toward shaping the nation’s future with AI. The summit convened more than 1,000 professionals from key sectors—public and private sector, academe, media, and startups.

Going forward, ADI’s commitment to transforming industries like financial services, power, and smart cities through its expert advisories and reliable DSAI solutions remains steadfast. Meaningful partnerships such as its partnership with Connected Women continue to empower women in the digital and AI space. ADI’s partnership with Canada-based research community MILA fosters innovation to combat climate change in the Philippines and beyond. Its collaboration with Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra ushers transformation in the legal industry while its endeavors with LBC Express, Inc. and UnionBank aim to champion financial sustainability through AI-powered scoring. ADI also recently forged a partnership with Victorias City, Negros Occidental local government unit to develop its smart city master plan.

Pilmico & Gold Coin

Pilmico and Gold Coin (Food Group), the food and agribusiness unit of the Aboitiz Group, is achieving new standards of excellence with its top-notch feed formulations and facilities. Last June, Pilmico’s poultry farm in Tarlac was recognized by Hendrix Genetics for achieving a milestone of 500 eggs laid by a single hen at Week 100, which is a first in Asia. Additionally, its meat-cutting facility, Tarlac MeatMasters, received a triple-A accreditation from the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) in September, becoming one of only seven facilities in the Philippines that have received this accreditation. This new accreditation is on top of its other achievements for its slaughter facility.

Meanwhile, Gold Coin continues to expand its facilities in the Asia Pacific region with the ongoing construction of new feed mills in Yunnan, China, and Long An, Vietnam, which are expected to add a production capacity of 150,000 MT and 200,000 MT, respectively.

