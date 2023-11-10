In celebration of Cybersecurity Month, the Information Security Officers Group (ISOG) held the country’s grandest cybersecurity event entitled I AM SECURE 2023: ISOGx Cybersecurity Solution Pitch and Exhibition Conference on Oct. 26, 2023, at the Shangri-La The Fort.

With the theme Strengthening Defenses: Continuing Digital Transformation, the ISOGx Conference took inspiration from the TEDx format known for its concise and impactful talks that spark thoughtful, inspirational, and informative discussions. This event brought together over 30 global cybersecurity experts who delivered brief, dynamic, and engaging presentations, centering on cybersecurity solutions and the cutting-edge technologies shaping the digital security landscape.

“The recent surge in cyber threats and hacking incidents across various sectors in the Philippines, spanning from government entities to financial institutions, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for our nation to unite against cybercrime and champion the cause of cybersecurity. In this digital age, information security professionals play a critical role as the guardians of our digital realm, defending against cyberattacks and ensuring the integrity of our data,” ISOG President Archie Tolentino highlighted in his opening remarks.

Over 600 delegates, consisting of local and international decision-makers, C-level executives, and cybersecurity experts, attended the plenary and breakout sessions of the conference. They got empowered from the keynote speech of Atty. Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, undersecretary of the Department of Budget and Management.

The conference included engaging talks from industry leaders, offering valuable insights into the evolving world of cybersecurity. The plenary session hosted by Menchu Antigua-Macapagal featured speakers representing the Titanium sponsors including Brian Cotaz, Technical Solutions Architect for Cybersecurity of Cisco (through Trends); Michael Tan, vice-president, Asia Pacific and Japan of Pentera; Guy Rosefelt, chief product officer of Sangfor (through WSI); Anthony Merry, senior director and product marketing of Sophos (through WSI); Fred Santarin, sales engineer of Rubrik (through Exclusive Networks); Vivek Gullapalli, Global CISO, APAC of Check Point; Gautam Singh Deo, director of Strategic Business Engagements of Arcon; Ian Felipe, country manager of Trendmicro (Through Netsec and VST-ECS); Agatha Alarilla, sales engineer of CrowdStrike; Litz Ali Khan, security solutions engineer of Netskope (Through NEXTGEN); and Kelvin Chua, regional director, System Engineering of SEA and Hong Kong of Fortinet (Through Netsec and VST-ECS).

Delegates also learned from the insightful presentations of Platinum sponsors speakers including Cyril Villanueva, security consultant of Forcepoint; Stephen Palisa, solution specialist of Kaseya (Through NMI); Han Yang Lau, manager, solutions architect APAC of Security Scorecard (Through WSI); Nathaniel Recla, systems engineer of Palo Alto Networks (Through Westcon); Edwin Patricio, APAC sales engineer of Delinea (with Sailpoint through ITSDI); Charles Repain, senior solution consulting engineer, SEA of Zscaler (Through Westcon); Engr. Jericho Kaiser F. Fiecas, product manager of Westcon (For F5); and Daniel Chu, vice-president, APJ Systems Engineer of Extrahop (Through Westcon).

Additionally, ISOGx Conference provided participants with breakout sessions that allowed them to engage in in-depth conversations on specific cybersecurity topics. Speakers who led this program included Gold sponsors: Derek Lok, director, South East and North Asia of Yubico (Through WSI); Rene Thorup, practice lead – APAC of Foundstone (For Trellix through VST-ECS); Cristofer Quek, regional sales APAC of Gatewatcher (With Wallix through Bizsecure); Ian Loe, former director, Cyber Security Operations of Singapore Government Technology Agency (For ViewQwest); Dr. Saurabh Lal, president of Cyber Research & Customer Success of Cyfirma (Through NEXTGEN); Robert Valencia, senior systems engineer of Stellar Cyber (With Microgenesis through NEXTGEN); Sharat Nautiyal, solutions engineering manager, Asia of Vectra AI (Through Nextgen); Silver Sponsors: Jennifer Tan, country manager and regional sales director of Gigamon Philippines (Through Westcon); Andre Van Der Merwe, IRM practice director APAC of Enable, a Fujitsu company; Special Exhibitor Sponsors: Denis Donnelly, regional sales leader, ASEAN and India of Rapid 7; Sing Lei HO, senior sales engineer – ASEAN CISSP, CCSP at Imperva (Through MSecurity and MDI); and Alex Low, channel manager at KnowBe4.

“It’s crucial to recognize that cybersecurity is not just an IT concern; it’s a shared responsibility that touches every sector, from government to businesses, and even individuals. The interconnected world we live in demands that we work together to fortify our defenses against cyber threats. The knowledge and insights shared during this convention empower us to do just that,” ISOG Vice-President and 2023 Events and Membership Chairman Chito Jacinto said.

ISOG is dedicated to enhancing the skills and knowledge of cybersecurity professionals in the Philippines, with plans for more events in 2024, including their 10th anniversary celebration and the 2nd Cybersecurity Excellence Awards with the theme “Securing a Legacy: Protecting Cyberspace.”

The ISOGx Cybersecurity Solution Pitch and Exhibition Conference was organized by Xiameer Marketing Services [XMS] and supported by media partners DIGI.PH, Backend News, and BusinessWorld.

