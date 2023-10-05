Now in its 14th year, the Asia CEO Awards is returning to celebrate the industry leaders who are shaping the Philippine business landscape.

Reimagining its mission and vision, the Asia CEO Awards is reinforcing the Philippines’ standing as the center of business excellence. Hence, this year’s awards will honor the commitment of individuals and organizations, particularly in the face of challenges and opportunities presented by the rapidly shifting landscape.

A notable feature of the Asia CEO Awards is its Circle of Excellence, which recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to their respective industries and the country’s overall development.

This year’s Asia CEO Awards has unveiled its Circle of Excellence awardees with top companies and personalities in the following categories: ADEC Innovations Executive Leadership Team of the Year; Airspeed SME Company of the Year; Filinvest Expatriate Executive of the Year; Figari Entrepreneur of the Year; Foundever Young Leader of the Year; ibex CSR Company of the Year; iCXeed Diversity Company of the Year; Kyani Wellness Company of the Year; Lionheart Farms Sustainability Company of the Year; Microsourcing Service Excellence Company of the Year; PLDT Enterprise Global Filipino Executive of the Year; PSG Global Solutions Woman Leader of the Year; RELX Reed Elsevier Top Employer of the Year; Sprout Solutions Technology Company of the Year; and United Neon Most Innovative Company of the Year.

The ADEC Innovations Executive Leadership Team of the Year celebrates the executive management teams of achievement-oriented organizations that pioneer leadership initiatives in their respective industries.

Included in the ADEC Innovations Executive Leadership Team of the Year are as follows: Airspeed Group of Companies; Datamatics Global Services Corp.; Eastvantage Business Solutions, Inc.; Filinvest Land Inc.; IBM in the Philippines Consulting Client Innovation Center (CIC); Maya; Northern Operating Services Asia Inc.; Sante International Inc.; Sprout Solutions; and VXI Global Holdings B.V. (Philippines)

The Airspeed SME Company of the Year recognizes outstanding small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that lead innovation, culture, and employment growth.

Included in the Airspeed SME Company of the Year are as follows: Autokid Subic Trading Corp.; DynaQuest Technology Services Inc.; eBiZolution Inc.; Embiggen Group; Hytec Power Inc.; Immuni Global Inc.; Motovita; OVA VIRTUAL; PSO (Manila) Limited Philippine Branch Office; and What’s Your FLAN International Group of Franchise Companies.

Meanwhile, the Filinvest Expatriate Executive of the Year is awarded to non-Filipino leaders who contribute to developing the country’s economic capabilities and human capital.

Included in the Filinvest Expatriate Executive of the Year are as follows: Amit Jagga, senior vice-president (SVP) and country leader of Concentrix Philippines; Aseem Roy, country head of Wipro Philippines; Eng Teng Wong, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Pru Life UK; Kais Marzouki, chairman and CEO of Nestlé Philippines, Inc.; Praveer Chadha, SVP for Customer Management Services at Datamatics Global Services Corp.; Sanjiv Gupta, president and country head of IBM Solutions Delivery, Inc.; Shiju K. Varghese, country head and president of TATA Consultancy Services (Philippines), Inc.; and Sudhir Agarwal, founder & CEO of Everise.

The Figari Entrepreneur of the Year recognizes individuals who initiated businesses from scratch and built them into successful organizations.

Included in the Figari Entrepreneur of the Year are as the following: Charlotte Reyes, founder and president of OVA VIRTUAL; Chet Pastrana, president and CEO of Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corp. (APFC); Francisco Magsaysay, founder of Carmen’s Best Dairy Products Inc.; Jesus Joey Marcelo, CEO of Sante International, Inc.; Joash Tubaga, owner and founder of FIXMYMAC I.T. SERVICES; Maria Angeline Fon, founder of Thinkstitute PHL; Mharicar Castillo-Reyes, president and CEO of Asticom Group of Companies; Regieno Valencia, owner of Interior Construction Services; Rolan Marco Garcia, founding CEO and managing partner of Embiggen Group; Rommel Carlos, chief executive officer of Nokarin & Arcus; and Victor Lim, co-founder and CEO of Kraver’s.

The Foundever Young Leader of the Year recognizes outstanding young leaders who have made significant contributions to the nation’s economy and global reputation.

Included in the Foundever Young Leader of the Year are as follows: Eric Darryl Lim, executive vice-president of Autokid Subic Trading Corp.; James Aaron Lacsamana, head of IT of Eastvantage Business Solutions, Inc.; Joshua Palisoc, COO of Ask Lex PH Academy; Mark Alvarez, managing partner & senior business director for Southeast Asia at Human8; Ralph Ray Chua, chairman of the board and president of Immuni Global Incorporated and Shireli Manufacturing Company; Rolan Marco Garcia, founding CEO and managing partner of Embiggen Group, Sean Gabriel Villoria, CEO of GerWeiss Motors Corp., and Walther Buenavista, president and CEO of Shawarma Shack Group.

The ibex CSR Company of the Year recognizes corporate and non-corporate organizations’ contributions to Filipinos through environmental protection, livelihood programs, and youth development projects.

Included in the ibex CSR Company of the Year are as follows: DynaQuest Technology Services Inc.; EXL Service Philippines, Inc.; Gardenia Bakeries (Philippines), Inc.; Genpact Services LLC – Philippines Branch; HSBC Global Service Centre Philippines; Innodata Knowledge Services, Inc.; KMC Solutions; Manila Water Foundation; Maybank Philippines; Nezda Technologies Inc.; OpenText (Philippines), Inc.; Personal Collection; Procter and Gamble Philippines; TDCX (PH), Inc.; and Wipro Philippines Inc.

Recognizing human differences, the iCXeed Diversity Company of the Year awards organizations that demonstrate proactive acceptance and respect.

Included in the iCXeed Diversity Company of the Year are as follows: Aboitiz Land, Inc.; Foundever Philippines Corp.; Genpact Services LLC – Philippines Branch; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; HSBC GSC Philippines; loveyourself inc.; Manulife Business Processing Services; Nestle Philippines, Inc.; Northern Operating Services Asia Inc.; Shell Companies in the Philippines (SCiP); Teleperformance Philippines; TTEC; and Ubisoft Philippines.

The Kyani Wellness Company of the Year celebrates organizations that succeed in workplace health promotion activities or policies designed to support healthy behavior and improve employees’ overall health.

Included in the Kyani Wellness Company of the Year are as follows: CBRE; Diageo APAC SSC LTD INC.; Dyson (Dyson Electronics Pte. Ltd. – Philippine Branch); Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Infosys BPM Philippines; Manulife Business Processing Services; Seda Hotels; TDCX (PH), Inc.; Teleperformance Philippines; VXI Global Holdings B.V. (Philippines).

The Lionheart Farms Sustainability Company of the Year recognizes organizations that achieve significant success in environmental causes and demonstrate commitment to sustainability.

Included in the Lionheart Farms Sustainability Company of the Year are as follows: Aboitiz InfraCapital; Alaska Milk Corporation; Bank of the Philippine Islands; Concentrix Philippines; DynaQuest Technology Services Inc.; Filinvest REIT Corp.; Foundever Philippines Corp.; Land Bank of the Philippines; Lexmark Research and Development Corp.; Nestle Philippines, Inc.; Robinsons Land Corp. – Commercial Centers Division (Robinsons Malls); and Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines.

The Microsourcing Service Excellence Company of the Year is given to organizations that maintain high-level service standards.

Included in the Microsourcing Service Excellence Company of the Year are as follows: Amaia Land Corp.; Asian Hospital and Medical Center; CGI Philippines, Inc.; Eastvantage Business Solutions, Inc.; GoTyme Bank; ING Hubs Philippines; Public Attorney’s Office (PAO); Sprout Solutions; Sutherland Global Services; Tech Mahindra Limited; Theos Cyber Solutions; and Unified Internship Program.

The PLDT Enterprise Global Filipino Executive of the Year is presented to Filipinos who have achieved significant success as leaders in the Philippines and internationally.

Included in the PLDT Enterprise Global Filipino Executive of the Year are as follows: Dante Abando, president of Makati Development Corp. (MDC); Eppie Titong III, SVP & Country Manager of VXI Global Holdings B.V. (Philippines); Jennire Torres, CEO of Atos; Atty. Jose Martin Loon, president and CEO of United Coconut

Planters Life Assurance Corp. (COCOLIFE); Lito Villanueva, executive vice president and chief innovation and inclusion officer of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.; Ma. Rhodora Campos, country head of Infosys BPM Philippines; and Raymund Berja, chief financial officer of AirAsia Philippines.

The PSG Global Solutions Woman Leader of the Year recognizes the successful careers of Filipino women who have contributed to the country’s economy and social status.

Included in the PSG Global Solutions Woman Leader of the Year are the following: Abigail Del Rosario, country director for Philippines of Maybank; Annalyn Cuisia, CEO, founder and president of Traxion Tech; Cosette Canilao, president and CEO of Aboitiz InfraCapital; Divine Gomez, partner for Business Process Operations and Talent Transformation at IBM Business Services; Grace Vera Cruz, country head of Grab Philippines; Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing and Beepo; Lotis Ramin, country president of AstraZeneca; Ma. Rhodora Campos, country head of Infosys BPM; Marilene Acosta, CEO of Pag-IBIG Fund; Nerissa Gerial, deputy executive director for Nursing Service of NKTI; Rosemarie Rafael, chairperson and president of Airspeed Group of Companies; and Tonichi Parekh, vice-president of Concentrix Philippines.

Presented to Philippine-based organizations, the RELX Reed Elsevier Top Employer of the Year highlights the importance of employer success while overseeing a business enterprise within or outside the country.

Included in the RELX Reed Elsevier Top Employer of the Year are as follows: [24]7.ai Philippines; United Coconut Planters Life Assurance Corporation (COCOLIFE); Concentrix Philippines; Gardenia Bakeries (Philippines), Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; HSBC Global Service Centre Philippines; IBM in the Philippines; PepsiCo, Inc. Philippine Branch; Shopping Center Management Corporation; Tech Mahindra Limited; Teleperformance Philippines; TTEC; and Wipro Philippines Inc.

Sprout Solutions Technology Company of the Year celebrates the success of organizations prioritizing information and communication technology, biotechnology, material science, mathematics, and engineering.

Included in the Sprout Solutions Technology Company of the Year are as follows: Ask Lex PH Academy; Dyson (Dyson Electronics Pte. Ltd. – Philippine Branch); EdukSine Production Corp.; GoTyme Bank; PCCW Solutions Philippines Inc.; Pili Seal; and TATA Consultancy Services (Philippines), Inc.

The United Neon Most Innovative Company of the Year recognizes organizations with exceptional management skills and global significance.

Included in the United Neon Most Innovative Company of the Year are as follows: ALLCARE Technologies Philippines, Inc.; CGI Philippines, Inc.; Converge ICT Solutions, Inc.; Embiggen Group; GoTyme Bank; Maya; Maybank Philippines; MDI Novare; Ramco Systems; Traxion Tech; VXI Global Holdings B.V. (Philippines); and Western Digital Storage Technologies (Philippines) Corp.

The Asia CEO Awards 2023 Circle of Excellence Awardees and the Grand Winners will be presented on Oct. 24 at the Manila Marriott Grand Ballroom. Learn more about the event at https://www.asia-ceo-awards.org.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.