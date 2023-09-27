Honoring exceptional individuals, companies, and achievements

The stage is set for an extraordinary celebration of excellence as the prestigious “Philippine Finest Business Awards and Outstanding Achievers 2023” gears up to recognize and honor exceptional individuals, companies, and achievements that have made a significant impact on the business landscape.

Organized by La Visual Corp. and SIRBISU Channel, the “Philippine Finest Business Awards and Outstanding Achievers 2023” is a testament to the pursuit of excellence, innovation, and dedication to outstanding business practices. This remarkable event will take place on Sept. 8, 2023 at The Hexagon Events Place in Penthouse Floor Hexagon Corporate Center, 1471 Quezon Ave. West Triangle, Quezon City, Philippines, promising an evening of glamour, recognition, and inspiration.

The awards ceremony aims to honor businesses and individuals that have demonstrated unwavering commitment to consumer welfare, product quality, and outstanding customer service. With categories ranging from “Business Excellence” to “Outstanding Individual Achievements,” the event seeks to highlight and applaud a diverse array of accomplishments across various industries.

“We are thrilled to bring together exceptional individuals, companies, and achievers under one roof to celebrate their remarkable contributions to the business world,” at La Visual Corp. “This event is not just about awards; it’s a platform to inspire others to strive for excellence and foster a stronger business community.”

Adding to the excitement, the event is proud to have the support of esteemed media partners such as Business Mirror, BusinessWorld, The Market Monitor, Malaya Business Insight, Philippine Graphic, Pilipino Mirror, Pasyal Tayo, Light TV, 98.4 LOVE FM Teleradyo, Win Radio 91.5 Manila, Media House Express, Daily Tribune, Amazing Manila Journal, 97.9 Home Radio, DWIZ 882 AM, Manila Bulletin, and Aliw Channel 23, whose presence guarantees extensive exposure to a wider audience. The “Philippine Finest Business Awards and Outstanding Achievers 2023” promises an evening filled with excitement, inspiration, and the celebration of exceptional success stories.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.