PUEBLO DE ORO Development Corporation (PDO), the residential development arm of the ICCP Group, has donated solar streetlights in barangays where it operates to assist in the areas’ safety, particularly at night.

Recently, Pueblo de Oro, through the ICCP Group Foundation, Inc. (IGFI), donated 25 units of solar streetlights to Barangay Tinga Itaas (10 units) in Batangas City and Barangay Balintawak (15 units) in Lipa City, both in the province of Batangas.

The donations, according to company officials, are intended to improve walkability along the roadways and offer enough lighting to dark portions of the barangays to minimize accidents and petty crimes.

These are among PDO’s social welfare programs that are intended to help the areas in which the company operates. Additionally, the company offers training courses, life skills seminars, livelihood development initiatives, and many more.

The project is also a nature-friendly initiative consistent with Pueblo de Oro’s advocacy of sustainable environmental protection. A pioneer of “Green Living” in the Philippines, the company has consistently integrated environmental programs in its developments and neighboring communities in Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Pampanga, and Batangas.

PDO and IGFI representatives turn over ten units of solar streetlights to officials of Barangay Tinga Itaas in Batangas City.

