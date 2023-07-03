Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated VisMin Hotel & Foodservice Suppliers Show 2023, which will take place back-to-back with the VisMin Printing, Packaging & Plastics Show 2023 from July 13 to 15, 2023, at the prestigious Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino in Lahug City.

VISMIN HOTEL & FOODSERVICE SUPPLIERS SHOW 2023

The VisMin Hotel & Foodservice Suppliers Show is a significant milestone in the trade show’s journey as a premier sourcing event for hotels, resorts, restaurants, and leisure establishments across the country. This year, it expanded its coverage to target the foodservice industries.

This integral event serves as a platform for showcasing the latest products and services, while also providing a valuable networking opportunity for key players in both industries to establish connections and explore potential business partnerships.

Attendees can expect an impressive array of products and services from suppliers nationwide, highlighting the latest trends and innovations in the hospitality and foodservice industries. From state-of-the-art kitchen equipment to luxurious hotel amenities, the VisMin Hotel & Foodservice Suppliers Show 2023 is a must-see event for hotel owners seeking the latest in-room amenities and restaurant managers in search of innovative menu ideas.

VISMIN PRINTING, PACKAGING & PLASTICS SHOW 2023

Back by popular demand, the VisMin Printing, Packaging & Plastics Show 2023 returns to cater to the growing needs of the Visayas and Mindanao regions. Supported by industry leaders such as the Packaging Institute of the Philippines, the Philippine Center for Print Excellence Foundation, Inc., and the Philippine Plastics Industries Association, this comprehensive trade show aims to further the sustainable growth and global competitiveness of the domestic manufacturing industries.

The VisMin Printing, Packaging & Plastics Show brings together businesses and brands from these three industries, showcasing the latest trends, technologies, products, and services. Attendees can explore a wide range of innovative packaging solutions, cutting-edge printing equipment, and high-quality plastic products. From eco-friendly packaging materials to revolutionary printing technologies, this exhibition provides trade buyers with a glimpse into the future of these industries.

VISMIN TOURISM CONGRESS & TRAVEL SALE 2023

Also happening alongside these events is the VisMin Tourism Congress 2023, a gathering of travel experts and key players from across Visayas and Mindanao regions for insightful discussions about the tourism industry. The aim is to promote sustainable tourism management and service practices, the congress will highlight initiatives and best practices that prioritize environmental conservation and community development. Do not miss this opportunity to learn from international and local industry experts and be ready to contribute to the growth of responsible tourism in the Philippines.

The Tourism Congress will be accompanied by the VISMIN Travel Sale, a much-awaited event that will bring together the leading hotels, resorts, airlines and more for an exhibition displaying the best deals, travel packages, flights, and hotel accommodations. The event being co-presented by UnionBank is set to highlight the best promotions on travel packages for both budget-friendly and luxury locations, airfare, and various other destinations. With so much to see and do, you can’t afford to miss this mega-sale event.

This mega trade event is organized by Global-Link MP Events International, Inc., an events and marketing agency that is a subsidiary of Singapore’s MP International Pte. Ltd. and is also a part of the Pico Group, an award-winning events and brand activation firm operating in 41 cities globally.

Global-Link MP is collaborating with the Hotel, Resort, & Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) amongst others in staging these events.

The show hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on July 13 & 14, and 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on July 15, 2023, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino in Lahug City.

