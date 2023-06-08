SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP), a joint venture between Scatec of Norway and AboitizPower, celebrated two wins at the Nordic Sustainability Awards held on May 24, 2023 in Makati. SNAP was recognized as the runners-up for CSR Business Partner of the Year and Sustainability Business Partner of the Year by the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (NordCham).

“This recognition comes at a key point in our sustainability journey,” SNAP President and CEO Joseph Yu said. “As a renewable energy company, we’ve always championed sustainability; it’s at the heart of what we do as a company. This recognition encourages us to continue along the path to sustainability – because we know that despite the challenges, this kind of work is critical, not only in energy but across all industries.”

SNAP Group was also a finalist for Sustainability Business Partner of the Year at last year’s Nordic Sustainability Awards. This year’s event also featured a panel discussion with sustainability leaders, including the Aboitiz Group’s Chief Sustainability and Reputation Officer, Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, where she talked about the Group’s ambition to become the Philippines’ first Techglomerate by utilizing innovation and technology to deepen its sustainability commitments.

