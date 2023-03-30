A pioneering leader in premium affordable housing

For many, stable housing is important for economic and social development, and the rising of the housing market after a major crisis in the past few years emphasized the need not just for quality and stable homes, but also affordable ones.

With the intention of providing quality homes to family-centered communities, emerging real estate developer Ovialand, Inc. has started making a name in the sector since 2014.

Known as a real estate developer who already achieved a solid track record in the sector, Ovialand is also a client-driven company, which became a factor contributing to the company’s success.

As a Philippine home builder, Ovialand takes pride in its three pillars, namely Premier Homes, Premier Communities, and Premier Service — which are used in building premium housing and making clients’ home-buying experience easier and more convenient.

With Premier Homes, “strong and durable” homes are built for its target homebuyers, which include those within the digital and social media community. Ovialand’s homes are a balance between aesthetic elements and functional necessities.

With the vision of building Premium Communities, Ovialand provides secure and reliable utilities, including basic necessities like access to internet connectivity which is important for clients’ daily and professional lives. The developer couples this with Premier Service, where it provides financing assistance to each homebuyer in every step of the homebuying process, entertaining a stress-free environment for Ovialand’s clients.

“All these components were created from years of experience and sincerely listening to our clients and partners. I have witnessed that every aspect of concern from any real-estate transaction can emanate from any of these, and we wanted to create a business model that would revolve around addressing all these,” Ovialand President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marie Leonore Fatima “Pammy” Olivares-Vital, explained to BusinessWorld.

“We design our communities with the family in mind, giving our clients the perfect suburban feel,” she added.

Throughout her career, Ms. Olivares-Vital had one goal in mind, and that is to pave the way for building premium affordable housing in the Philippines; and she’s been succeeding ever since.

However, she noted that she was struggling at the start of Ovialand’s journey, even describing the start of her career as different from a walk in the park.

When asked about the challenges she has encountered, she shared that there were a lot of sacrifices that she had to make and many struggles to endure in operating the family business. However, these challenges did not stop her from making Ovialand become one of the strong emerging players in real estate that it is today.

“I could not abandon our family business, but I also knew deep in my mind and heart that if we are able to address our challenges, then it would not be so hard. So, I just ducked my head down and focused on my work, with faith that if we did it well and if we kept our clients happy and satisfied, and our financials were healthy, then we would be able to take this long and far,” she said.

With such determination, Ovialand has come far and become one of the most recognizable real estate developers in the country.

Ovialand does not only specialize as a builder in premium affordable housing but also as a client-driven company. As a client-driven company, in order to build premium-affordable housing that will perfectly fit the housing needs of their clients, she was focused on how these houses can change and impact the lifestyle of their clients.

“I always tell my team: ‘Let us be guided by our mission and not ourselves because every homebuyer we serve represents a more stable and promising future for a family.’ We take this responsibility very seriously, and I believe that is at the core of our business,” according to Ms. Olivares-Vital.

“At some point in my career, I learned to see our performance not just in revenue or houses built, but rather in houses turned over to clients. I could easily translate that number into the number of Filipinos and families we have served,” she said.

“I have a sincere curiosity and interest in our clients; that’s why I sometimes stalk our social media geo-tag to see what our clients are doing at home,” she added with a grin on her face.

She has also shared that Ovialand’s houses are bringing joy to each family. It is the perfect place for celebrations and an entertainer for these families, which in turn brings a sense of fulfillment to the CEO.

After recovering from the outcomes brought by the pandemic, the country’s real estate market is optimistic and is expected to have more opportunities to improve in the following years.

For Ovialand, Ms. Olivares-Vital said that they have already filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with Security Exchange Commission (SEC) and Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) for developing and purchasing future projects.

Land is considered a limited resource, the CEO continued, and as a result its value and cost are rising with time. Before it becomes unprofitable, she intends to plan to buy land that is strategically located.

“With the current infrastructure development all over the country, we need to strike before the land becomes too expensive. When that happens, we deprive the middle-class Filipino homebuyers of that chance at owning great real estate. That’s why we are determined to carry out our fund-raising efforts,” she explained.

