When the ear somehow struggles to function, one should not hesitate to have it checked, ENT surgeon Dr. Barrie Tan of Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore stressed in this interview with BusinessWorld. He also shares his experience in treating a pair of boy twins from the Philippines whose hearing loss was found to be the root cause of their delayed speech and language development.

For inquiries, please contact Mount Elizabeth Hospital’s patient assistance centre located at G/F-B, Marco Polo Hotel, Meralco Avenue and Sapphire Street, Ortigas Center, Pasig City 1600, e-mail manila.ph@parkwaypantai.com or call 0917-526-7576. Follow them at facebook.com/MountElizabethHospitalsSGPhilippinesOffice.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.