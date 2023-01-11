Maybank Philippines, Inc. (MPI) recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a Filipiniana-Themed Gala last Nov. 25, 2022 at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La at the Fort, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, with more than 300 valued clients and VIP guests attending to celebrate this milestone.

Maybank Group Chairman Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa and Maybank Group President and CEO Dato’ Khairussaleh Ramli led the list of distinguished guests to join in the celebration. Also present were Maybank Group Director and MPI Chairman Puan Fauziah Hisham, CEO for Group CFS Dato’ John Chong, CEO for Maybank International Mr. Michael Foong, and the MPI Board of Directors and Senior Management. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe M. Medalla was keynote speaker, while Secretary of Finance Benjamin E. Diokno delivered a pre-recorded congratulatory message.

“MPI’s 25th Anniversary symbolises our Group’s commitment to our regionalisation, deepening customer centricity, the power of our vision and value of our heritage,” commented Michael Foong, CEO-International. “Our unity across Maybank Group continues to be our strength, and our diversity, our growth.”

Recognitions were also given out to long-time clients and industry partners who demonstrated the same T.I.G.E.R. values embraced by MPI. Twenty-two (22) T.I.G.E.R. Champions exemplifying Teamwork, Integrity, Growth, Excellence and Efficiency, and Relationship-Building have been presented with special trophies of appreciation.

Colourful performances from Filipino impersonator and theatre artist Willie Nepomuceno portraying past Philippine Presidents served as backdrop to the highlights of MPI’s journey for the past 25 years.

“Reaching one’s 25th year is reason enough to celebrate, and Maybank Philippines marking it on the Year of the Water Tiger makes this milestone even more auspicious,” said MPI President and CEO Abigail Del Rosario in her thanksgiving message.

“We are grateful that we get to celebrate this momentous occasion with our Key Shareholders and Regulators, who continuously provide guidance and governance; our People, one thousand three hundred strong Maybankers in the Philippines, who have always been the heart and soul of this organisation; and our Customers and Community Partners, who have always been the reason why we are where we are today, and have always stood as our inspiration,” she added.

Maybank’s 25th Anniversary Gala concluded with a toast led by MPI PCEO Ms Gail Del Rosario, and an affirmation of the Bank’s unchanging commitment to humanise financial services in the next 25 years.

Maybank Philippines is a member of Malaysia’s largest banking group by assets and a leading regional financial services provider with an international network of over 2,626 retail and 51 investment banking branches in 18 countries. In the Philippines, Maybank maintains a “phygital” proposition that combines physical accessibility through its network of more than 60 branches and over 90 ATMs nationwide, and digital capabilities through its Maybank2U PH mobile and internet banking platforms.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.