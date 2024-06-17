Muji’s new offers: Soft serve ice cream and embroidery

1 of 5

The 7th store in 7 years also has new product lines

THERE’S a new Muji store in town, and it’s in Taguig’s Uptown Mall.

During a store tour on June 6, Muji Philippines Corp. Marketing Manager Christina Dagdag took us to see highlights like the Coffee Counter (where they serve soft-serve ice cream drinks, a first in the country for Muji; as well as use Benguet coffee beans) and the embroidery counter (where customers can take their Muji items to be personalized, for a fee). “A lot of our customers are appreciating the fact that they can personalize their own Muji items,” she said.

The store, according to Ms. Dagdag, spreads over 2,000 square meters, and carries 7,000 Muji products. She pointed to other innovations they have used in the branch, such as using reclaimed tanguile wood in their stamp station.

The store also carries product new lines: there’s a Madras line (a checked pattern from India which is uncharacteristically bright for Muji), a cooling linens line (both pillows and bedsheets), and an innovative Muji Labo line, unisex clothes that can be shared and swapped between genders, thanks to neutral fits and free sizing.

Muji began in 1980 in Japan, and its name derives from the phrase mujirushi ryohin, which means “no brand quality goods.” According to its Information Disclosure Based on TFCD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) Recommendations, it said that the brand does business in accordance with its corporate purpose: “to contribute to the realization of a truthful and sustainable life for all through our products, services, stores, and business activities that consider the ideal relationship among people, nature, and products, as well as a generous human society.”

Muji has branches at Greenbelt 3, Central Square in BGC, Power Plant Mall at Rockwell, the Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, and Uptown Mall in BGC.

“[This is] Store No. 7, and we also just celebrated our seventh year last April,” pointed out Ms. Dagdag. “It was good timing.” — JLG