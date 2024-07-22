UNIQLO is trying to make a statement with wide-leg pants, and they did it with a style talk with two stars.

During a July 18 event at the SM Mall of Asia, Uniqlo tapped celebrities Jericho Rosales and Donny Pangilinan to talk about their style preferences, along with stylists Cath Sobrevega and John Lozano (not to mention scores of fans behind a velvet rope, and all the people crowding by the mall’s banisters).

Mr. Pangilinan is riding on a wave of mainstream fame after the end of a series he starred in, Can’t Buy Me Love. He also has quite a pedigree: he’s the son of actress Maricel Laxa and radio and TV host/inspirational speaker Anthony Pangilinan, who happens to be the brother of politician and “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta’s husband, Francis Pangilinan. Meanwhile, Mr. Rosales cemented his place in Filipino pop culture by not only winning the “Mr. Pogi” pageant in the mid-1990s, but starring in several soaps like Pangako Sa ’Yo (2000) and Dahil May Isang Ikaw (2010). A fan’s sign during the event summarized what the two represented: “Millennial Crush = Jericho/ Gen Z Crush: Donny.”

Mr. Rosales, a fixture in showbiz for more than 20 years, wore wide-leg jeans, a denim jacket in a darker indigo, and a scarf matching that jacket’s color. He noted the similarity to styles he had worn before: “Everything’s super-throwback. This is what we used to wear in the 2000s,” he said. “I feel so comfy and so at home in this ensemble.”

He recalls his earlier days in showbiz, when he didn’t think he was very much a style icon: “I came from worst-dressed to best-dressed, because I would wear hand-me-downs. Whatever I received, that’s what I would wear. But then I learned about shapes.”

PROPORTIONS

Stylist Mr. Lozano noted that many men might not feel comfortable in wide-leg pants due to fears of looking short and “lousy.” He said that it was all about proportion. Some styling tricks he gave included the 3/4 rule (making sure the pants serve as 3/4 of your body, giving the legs some length), and cropping pants shorter to give the illusion of height. He also said that one can lengthen one’s silhouette by forming a longer neck (through clever unbuttoning and draping), or forming a straight line by wearing everything in the same color.

Mr. Pangilinan wore wide-leg chinos and a black polo shirt, and white sneakers. Both actors talked about what they valued when it came to style, but Mr. Pangilinan especially gave high praise for wide-leg pants. According to him, his height made him feel that he was more suited to skinny jeans, but, “It feels more loose, more comfortable, and I feel more confident wearing it. It’s easier to move around.”

“I’m very chill, very low-key. I don’t want a lot of loud stuff. [I want] something I can wear every day,” he said. “I always have a bunch of plain shirts in my car.” As he counted off what T-shirts he has in his car, a fan shrieked: “Lahat bagay sa iyo (everything suits you)!”

Mr. Rosales takes a similar approach to style. “I like white T-shirts,” he said, and we noted that he was wearing one under his jacket. “It’s always, white shirt, pants, white or black socks, and then anything that makes me comfortable. If I’m comfortable, then I know I can be stylish.”

Mr. Lozano also talked about how using a belt creates the illusion of longer legs and height when wearing wide-leg pants. Just as well, because Mr. Rosales said, “I always have to have a belt. When I’m acting, I have to have a belt. It’s just my security blanket. I need to have a belt.”

“I just want to be true to myself,” he said. “Style really starts within you. You have to get to know yourself, and what you like.”

THE COLLECTION

Uniqlo’s Wide Pants Collection features items for both men and women. Mr. Pangilinan was wearing the men’s Wide Chino Pants during the talk. The pants feature wider belt loops and coin pockets, and come in a moderately firm material. The Women’s Wide Chino Pants have minimal details and tucks, with a sleek waistline and a straight, balanced wide fit.

Mr. Rosales wore the men’s Wide Straight Jeans which have unique designs departing from traditional jeans. The men’s jeans tone down stitch colors and textures and present a non-bulky wide silhouette. Meanwhile, the women’s wide jeans do not use rivets and coin pockets — symbols of jeans — to create a silhouette with tucks for a sleek and cleaner look.

The collection also includes the Relaxed Ankle Jeans which feature soft twist and double-ply threads that help the knees keep their shape. They are roomy, with a wide fit at the thighs and a sleek ankle length, making it a versatile design that can be worn with a top tucked in or untucked. There are also Pleated Wide Pants, with the women’s version featuring a two-way stretch fabric that stretches at the waist for a comfortable fit. Made with fine fabric with a drape, a high-waist, and wide-leg silhouette. The men’s Pleated Wide Pants has an elastic waist with a wide, straight cut leg with an elegant drape. It is also made with the same two-way stretch fabric that is wrinkle resistant after washing.

All the pants in the collection cost P1,990. They are now available in-store and via the Uniqlo app. — Joseph L. Garcia