Hyundai Motor Philippines Inc. (HMPH) will open its N Pop-up Store at Karrera Showroom, Bloc10 Filinvest Alabang, this summer, starting from June 15 until Aug. 19. Customers can now see the Elantra N and IONIQ 5 N in full metal at the motorsport themed café and showroom. As a renowned hub for automotive culture enthusiasts to gather, Karrera Showroom is a prime spot for Hyundai to introduce and evoke excitement behind N to the car enthusiast community.

“Hyundai is thrilled to be bringing N to Karrera Showroom. We are excited for everyone to get the chance to visit and view the Elantra N and IONIQ 5 N up close. Grounded on the three N core values which are Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sports Car, these vehicles represent the brand’s passion for high performance. Aside from the N vehicles, exclusive N merchandise will also be available for you to purchase,” said Cecil Capacete, HMPH Managing Director.

Hyundai N is known to push the boundaries of high-performance motorsports, and the Elantra N and IONIQ 5 N epitomize the brand’s vision to Innovate Everyday. With the Elantra N’s roots in the multi-awarded Elantra N TCR, it is equipped with a powerful 2.0 turbo-charged engine paired with an 8-speed dual clutch transmission, which produces a maximum of 276hp and torque of 392nm. The award-winning IONIQ 5 N, on the other hand, is a high-performance EV powered by a dual-motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. Equipped with N Grin Boost, which produces up to 650ps of power, it takes just 3.40 seconds to boost from 0 to 100-km/hr with the IONIQ 5 N. Both cars are equipped with N-exclusive features that provide its drivers with a unique and customized driving experience.

Customers can check out the Elantra N and IONIQ 5 N at Karrera Showroom, open from June 15 to Aug. 19. The N Pop-up store welcomes everyone from Tuesdays to Sundays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

To learn more about Hyundai N, visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/hyundai-n and follow @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

