The Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) recognized 14 cooperatives for their contribution in improving the quality of life of Filipinos, especially from the countryside.

Former Senate President Manny Villar and Sen. Cynthia Villar led the awarding ceremonies and hand over plaque of recognition the cooperatives that showed exemplary assistance to their communities coming from different parts of the country.

Each awardees likewise received Php250,000 in cash from Villar SIPAG.

Thirty four cooperatives were shortlisted from among the 153 entries and 14 emerged as the final awardees.

“Cooperatives play a significant role toward realizing the aspirations of our countrymen, especially those from the rural areas. They are the true epitome of Sipag at Tiyaga, values that have helped me succeed in my career as a businessman and a public servant,” former Senate President Villar said.

“Through this recognition, we hope to inspire and encourage cooperatives to continue with their work to uplift the lives of their communities,” added Sen. Cynthia Villar, director of Villar SIPAG.

The 10th Villar SIPAG Awards for Poverty Reduction are:

Luzon:

Thanksgiving Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Upper Green Valley, Camp 6 Kenon Road, Tuba, Benguet St. Paschal Baylon Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Zone 3 San Quintin, Pangasinan Bagnos Multi- Purpose Cooperative, Brgy. #9 Binacag, Banna, Ilocos Norte Fatima Vigan Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Pantay Fatima Vigan, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur St. Vincent Parish Multi- Purpose Cooperative, St. James Coop Building, Brgy. Bagumbayan Dupax Del Sur, Dupax Nueva Viscaya St. James The Apostle Multi-Purpose Cooperative, St. James Coop Building, Purok 3, San Miguel Betis, Guagua Pampanga General Trias Dairy Raisers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Purok 1 Brgy. Santiago, General Trias, Cavite Pangkalahatang Samahan Ng Mga Magsasaka Ng Siniloan, L. De Leon Street, Brgy. Wawa, Siniloan , Laguna Damayan Sa Cavite Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative, 2nd Floor Dacco Mpc, 40 Anabu Road, Anabu Ii, Imus’s Cavite Ibabao Multi- Purpose Cooperative, National Road, Ibabao, Cuenca,Batangas Baao Parish Multi-Purpose Cooperative, National Highway San Nicholas, Baao, Camarines Sur

Visayas

La Castellana 1 Personnel Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Cor.Ferla Roxas Street, Brgy. Robles Las Castellana, Negros Occidental Bohol Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Poblacion Ubos, Loay, Bohol

Mindanao

Bansalan Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Ramon Delos Cientos Street, Bansalan, Bansalan, Davao Del Sur

House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, Vista Land CEO Paolo Villar and Cooperative Development Authority Usec. Joseph Encabo also graced the event held at Villar SIPAG Complex in Las Piñas City. enterprises that resulted to local economic development and improvement of lives.

The event capped the birthday celebration of former Senate President Villar, the founding Chairman of Villar SIPAG.

