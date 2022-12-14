Leading digital solutions platform Globe has been named the Best Mobile Network Infrastructure Company at the annual Global Business Outlook Awards 2022. This recognition follows last year’s award for Most Innovative Telecom.

“We are honored to be given this recognition. At Globe, we continue to invest in our network to provide our customers with superior experience. We are happy that Filipinos have adopted a digital way of life using the platforms and apps we are offering. With advanced technology and continuous network upgrades, our customers will have access to more relevant digital solutions and reliable connectivity wherever they are,” said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu.

Globe spent more than P100 billion in capital expenditures this year with its aggressive builds towards a #1stWorldNetwork.

This expansion is in line with Globe’s support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development.

By end-September, the company has upgraded 10,600 sites to LTE, deployed 1,887 5G sites nationwide and installed 1.4 million fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines.

Recently, Globe unveiled its CAPEX guidance to $1.3 billion in 2023, as network spending is expected to peak at about $1.9 billion this year.

The amount would be trimmed to $1 billion in 2024 after significant spending over the past two years to take advantage of streamlined processes for deploying infrastructure. Globe is maximizing its fiber builds and leveraging partnerships with tower companies to continue expanding its network footprint and provide best-in-class connectivity to customers.

The Global Business Outlook Awards recognize and reward excellence in businesses around the world. It is designed to facilitate the outstanding work of businesses and business leaders across industries.

It extends to the private and public sectors—again, marking a testament to the work of myriad businesses in terms of performance, innovation and drive to create industry value.

