The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), the country’s largest electric distribution utility, has received a recognition for its customer centric and data-driven digital transformation program at the 8th annual Talend Data Masters Awards.

Established in 2015, the awards program honors companies across the globe that share the goal of transforming data into quantifiable business value.

With a mission to provide the best value energy solutions for its customers, Meralco has ventured into a digital transformation journey in 2020 by implementing a holistic data management strategy that integrates governance, processes, people, and technology through the Meralco Data Platform (MDP). This allows Meralco to use data analytics and intelligence more broadly, efficiently, and effectively in making business decisions in a timely manner.

Harnessing the power of data led to tangible improvements in Meralco’s customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Responsible Meralco offices now have more visibility on ongoing customer service applications, enabling them to ensure timely energization with the help of actionable insights from operationalized dashboards. Furthermore, aided by operationalized predictive analytics models, the company can now proactively identify distribution transformers in need of rehabilitation, thus sparing almost 200,000 customers from unplanned power outages in 2021.

“This international recognition demonstrates Meralco’s commitment in providing excellent service to our more than 7.5 million customers by leveraging technology and data to help speed up operations, improve customer experience, and unlock opportunities for innovation,” said Rocky D. Bacani, Meralco FVP and Head of Information, Communications, Technology and Transformation.

Meralco distributes electricity to 36 cities and 75 municipalities in the Philippines. Meanwhile, Talend is a global leader in data integration and management with more than 7,250 customers around the world.

