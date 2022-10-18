Cocolife, the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company and the first ISO-certified Filipino insurance company, is once again accorded notable recognitions for its excellence in products and talent this year.

This year’s Global Business Review Magazine Awards gave Cocolife several awards for being an outstanding company under the life and health insurance category, and also recognized the company’s leaders as the best in the country’s insurance industry.

Bestowed to the best talents across different fields of business and finance, the Global Business Magazine Awards involves a rigorous judging process which evaluates the performance, growth, sustainability, innovation, and achievements of companies around the world.

Global Business Magazine Awards hailed Cocolife as this year’s Most Outstanding Life and Health Insurance Company in the Philippines, for continuously providing comprehensive insurance products and services to the Filipino people for the past 44 years.

Cocolife was also lauded for its vast network of accredited service providers and retail distribution channels across the country, as well as for its growing number of policyholders in individual, special markets, and group accounts.

Aside from the aforementioned awards, Cocolife also received from Global Business Magazine this year’s Best Customer Service Insurance Provider under Life and Healthcare Insurance, Best Life and Health Insurance Company, and the Best Socially Responsible Insurance Company in the country.

Also recognizing the insurer’s people for setting benchmarks for excellence, the 2022 Global Business Magazine Awards accorded Cocolife the Best Life Insurance Management Team in the Philippines.

Moreover, Cocolife Chairman Justice Bienvenido L. Reyes was awarded as the Best Chairman in Life Insurance Company; while Cocolife President and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Jose Martin A. Loon was recognized as the Best Insurance CEO in the Philippines for this year, as well as the Most Prominent and Next-Generation Leader in the country.

These recognitions from the international online print magazine elevates Cocolife’s brand of exceptional service delivery to the global arena, as well as its prowess in developing quality financial solutions that help Filipinos in their journey towards holistic financial wellness.

Atty. Martin Loon praises Cocolife’s hardworking men and women behind the company’s success, without whom these awards and accolades would not be possible.

“The people behind the management of Cocolife are some of the best in their fields who share the same drive in becoming an instrument of change and service to our clients,” Atty. Martin Loon said.

With an improved suite of products and services, coupled with a dedicated and dynamic management team, Cocolife will continue to uphold its commitment as the premier insurance company Filipinos can trust as their partner in achieving an improved and secured quality of life.

“For Cocolife, it is our duty to serve our clients with the best insurance products, together with the highest standards of customer servicing especially during these most trying times,” Atty. Martin Loon said.

