In a statement, Asia CEO Awards Chairman Richard Mills said that more than 400 nominations were received from the nation’s most important organizations and leaders.

“The Circle of Excellence awardees are an impressive group who are making gigantic contributions to the nation’s development,” added Mills.

For over a decade, the ASIA CEO Awards has been bringing senior leaders from across Philippines and the world for this celebration of success and contribution.

With this year’s theme “The Real Deal”, this one of the grandest business awards in the region have as Title Sponsor: PLDT Enterprise. Major sponsors are: Airspeed, Arthur Nowak CX, Insular Life, Kyani, LBC Business Solutions, Paraiso Village Farms, Reed Elsevier, Regus, Smart Enterprise, United Neon.

Rebecca Bustamante, Asia CEO Awards President, shared that Asia CEO Awards awardees are chosen for their achievements and contributions to clients, staff and the nation.

“Join us on October 11 for the awards night happening at the Manila Marriott Grand Ballroom,” said Bustamante while thanking their Official Venue Partner, Manila Marriott, Official Knowledge Partner, PwC, and Media Partners CNN Philippines, Business Mirror, BusinessWorld, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Good News Pilipinas and many more.

Book tickets to the event through www.asia-ceo-awards.org. Fee includes luxurious multi-course food with flowing wines. Attire is formal (Gown, Barong/Tuxedo).

Circle of Excellence Awardees

Executive Leadership Team of the Year

Vitarich Philippines; VXI Philippines; NEARSOL; Lexmark Research and Development Corp.; Infosys BPM Philippines; PSG Global Solutions, Inc.; Pag-IBIG Fund; AirAsia Philippines; Airspeed Group of Companies; KMC Solutions; Megaworld Corporation

Reed Elsevier Top Employer of the Year

PSG Global Solutions, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Procter and Gamble Philippines; TTEC; Sitel Philippines Corp.; 24/7 Customer Philippines, Inc.; Shopee Philippines, Inc.; VXI Philippines; B&M Global Services Manila, Inc.; Ubisoft Philippines; Wipro Philippines, Inc.; Teleperformance Philippines; Unilever; HSBC Electronic Data Processing, Inc.; Concentrix; ING Business Shared Services B.V. Branch Office

InLife Young SHERO of the Year

Lou Sabrina Ongkiko, Master Teacher I, Culiat Elementary School; Shawntel Nicole Nieto, Founder, One Cainta Food Program/President, Sustainable PH; Arizza Ann Nocum, Co-founder and President, Kristyano Islam Peace Library, Inc.; Romae Chanice Marquez-Pena, Chief Operating Officer, Eduksine Co.; Stephanie Tumampos, GeoData Scientist & Science Communicator, Technical University of Munich; Dalareich Polot, Founder, Ginto Fine Chocolate/Founder, Dalareich Chocolate House; Sharon M. Vaswani, CEO, PanOphthalmics Ent./Chairwoman, Fortis Medi Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Diana Paguirigan, Marketing and Communications Manager, Eastvantage; Cindy Rose T. Burdette, CEO, Allcare Technologies Philippines, Inc.

PLDT Enterprise Global Filipino Executive of the Year

Alvin So, ASEAN Region Head of Bayer Consumer Health; Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of PJ Lhuillier Inc./Cebuana Lhuillier; Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls; Gregory H. Banzon, CEO and Executive Vice President of Century Pacific Food Inc.; Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco, President and CEO of Bank of the Philippine Islands; Christopher Cabognason, Chief Distribution Officer of Allianz PNB Life; Henry Albert Fadullon, President of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc.; Gil G. Chua, Group Chairman and CEO of DDB Group Philippines; Vanessa L. Suatengco, General Manager of Diamond Hotel Philippines; Rosemarie Rafael, Chairwoman of Airspeed Group of Companies; Eppie Titong, Senior Vice President of VXI Global Solutions, LLC; Ralph Ray Dacay Chua, Chairman of the Board and President of Shireli Manufacturing Company and Immuni Global Incorporated; Lito Villanueva, Executive Vice President of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer of Digital Enterprise & Innovations Group, and Head and Chief Digital Transformation Advisor – YGC; Alex Gamboa, President of AG&P Industrial

Expatriate Executive of the Year

Aseem Roy, Country Head of Wipro Philippines; Amit Jagga, Senior Vice President and Country Leader of Concentrix Philippines; Sanjiv Kumar Gupta, President and Country Head of IBM Solutions Delivery, Inc.; Alexander Grenz, President and CEO of Allianz PNB Life; Razvan Diratian, APAC Managing Director of Avon Cosmetics, Inc.; Jared Morrison, CEO of VXI Global Solutions; Angeline Tham, Founder and CEO of Angkas; Kamal Asarpota, CEO of Eastvantage; Fiona Kesby, CEO of GoTeam; Christo Georgiev, Country Manager and CEO of FinScore; Christian Eyde Moeller, CEO & President of Lionheart Farms Corp.

Technology Company of the Year

Converge ICT Solutions, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Gur Lavi Corp.; FinScore; USHER Technologies, Inc.; DynaQuest Technology Services, Inc.; Eastvantage; Inventi Intellectual Holdings, Inc.

United Neon Most Innovative Company of the Year

PJ Lhuillier Inc./Cebuana Lhuillier; Concentrix Philippines; Astra Zeneca; Lexmark Research and Development Corporation; TTEC; FinScore; Traxion Tech, Inc.; RightsLedger, Inc.; Land Bank of the Philippines; JustPayto Philippines Corp.; Advance

Young Leader of the Year

Jet Yu, Founder and CEO of Property Interactive Marketing Enterprise Realty Corp.; Avin C. Ong, President and CEO of Fredley Group of Companies; Karen Jane Salutan, Founder and CEO of EdukSine Production Corp.; Rolan Marco Garcia, CEO of Embiggen Group; Sharon M. Vaswani, CEO of Panophthalmics Enterprise, and Chairwoman of Fortis Medi Pharmaceutical, Inc.; Cindy Rose T. Burdette, CEO of ALLCARE Technologies Philippines, Inc.; Micah Pil, Founder of Ikigai Animation Studio; Stephanie Anne Kubota, CEO of Rush Technologies, Inc.; Kaiser Estrada, President and Managing Director of Streamlined Campaigns

LBC Business Solutions SME Company of the Year

Ask Lex PH Academy; Santé International, Inc.; DynaQuest Technology Services, Inc.; Hytec Power, Inc.; Pepper Money/PSO (Manila); Autokid Subic Trading Corp.; Ovatech OPC (Ova Virtual); Fredley Group of Companies; Theos Cyber Solutions; eBiZolution Inc.; Zark’s Food Ventures Corp.

Regus Entrepreneur of the Year

Kristine Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of Chalkboard; Rolan Marco Garcia, CEO of Embiggen Group; Annalyn J. Cuisia, CEO and Founder of Traxion Tech, Inc.; Michael Allan S. Canlas, CEO of Kitchen 77 Food Creations, Inc. (Bang Bang Bangus); Kevin Yao, CEO of Autokid Subic Trading Corp.; Laurice A. Chiongbian, President and CEO of Qavalo, Inc.; Rolandrei Viktor “Zark” Varona, President of Zark’s Food Ventures Corporation; Felix Concepcion Veroya, Founder and CEO of Ask Lex PH Academy (ALPHA); Kim Frances Lato, CEO, President and Founder of Kimstore; Earl Martin Valencia, Co-Founder and Chief Business Owner of Plentina Lending, Inc.; Mark Sultan Gersava, CEO of BAMBUHAY

Kyani Wellness Company the Year

Datamatics CMS Philippines; Diageo APAC SSC LTD, Inc.; VXI Global Solutions; Infosys BPM Philippines; Land Bank of the Philippines; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Quantrics Enterprises, Inc.; Concentrix Philippines; B&M Global Services Manila, Inc.; Tech Mahindra Limited Philippines

Airspeed Service Excellence Company the Year

VXI Global Solutions; Wipro; Home Credit Philippines; Angkas; Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines; Infosys BPM Philippines; Pag-IBIG Fund; TTEC; CGI Philippines, Inc.

Arthur Nowak Diversity Company the Year

IBM Philippines; 3M GSC; Chevron Holdings, Inc.; Procter and Gamble Philippines; Manulife Business Processing Services; Northern Operating Services Asia, Inc.; Genpact Services LLC – Philippine Branch; Concentrix; Lexmark Research and Development Corporation; Home Credit Consumer Finance Phils., Inc.

Paraiso Village Farm CSR Company the Year

IBM Philippines, Inc.; Alaska Milk Corp.; Maybank Philippines; PJ Lhuillier Inc./Cebuana Lhuillier; Genpact Services LLC – Philippine Branch; Innodata Knowledge Services, Inc.; Personal Collection Direct Selling, Inc.; Shopee Philippines, Inc.; Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc.; Radio Mindanao Network; Tech Mahindra Limited Philippines; Megaworld Foundation

Sustainability Company the Year

Bank of the Philippine Islands; Alaska Milk Corp; Meralco; Concentrix; Lionheart Farms Corp.; Procter and Gamble Philippines; Tech Mahindra Limited Philippines; Filinvest Reit Corp.; TDCX (PH), Inc.; Land Bank Of The Philippines

