Mondelez International’s women leaders on being active in life and work

In today’s fast-paced corporate world, achieving a balance between professional obligations and personal wellness is essential. At Mondelēz International, this balance is not only encouraged but exemplified by leaders such as Aleli Arcilla, Managing Director; and Mae Corona, Senior Legal Counsel. Their stories reveal how a commitment to fitness and mindful snacking can support both work and life excellence.

Aleli Arcilla, Mondelēz International’s first woman Country Leader in over 15 years, began her journey into sports with running, driven initially by a personal goal to regain fitness after having her second child. “Running became a serious pursuit during my previous tenure as Marketing Manager for a sports drink brand, where I was introduced to numerous races. It started as a vanity project but evolved into a passion for maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” Ms. Arcilla explains. Today, her dedication to running has shaped her leadership style. “The discipline and resilience I’ve developed through sports directly influences my effectiveness as a leader,” she reflects.

Mae Corona, who is also a member of the Company’s senior leadership, has been actively involved in cycling and running. She began her journey with the goal of keeping up with her daughter’s energy. “Consistency and commitment to sports allow me to stay fit and create memorable experiences with my loved ones,” Ms. Corona says. Her daily routine includes early morning workouts, which help her stay energized and focused throughout the workday. “Starting my day with a physical activity clears my mind and prepares me to tackle work challenges effectively,” she notes.

Both leaders are also active participants in Mondelēz International’s ongoing Walk, Run, Bike, and Workout Challenge, a program designed to encourage being physically active among its employees. Conceived during the pandemic in 2021, the Challenge has provided a platform for employees to engage in various forms of physical activity, from walking and running to cycling and now workouts. “The Walk, Run, Bike, and Workout Challenge fosters a culture of wellness within our organization, making fitness both enjoyable and accessible for everyone,” Aleli states.

“Physical fitness and being active is important for us as a snacking company,” adds Aleli. “We believe that while consumers should be mindful of what they eat, they also need to be active in order to avoid lifestyle diseases. Studies have shown that to avoid obesity and diabetes, a balanced diet and being physically active are equally important.”

The challenge works by encouraging employees to log their steps, kilometers, and calories burned during workout sessions. Since its launch in August 2024, the challenge has engaged almost one hundred participants, achieving impressive results: over eight million steps, thousands of kilometers covered by runners and bikers, and hundreds of thousands of calories burned by the workout participants. The program will conclude at the end of September, with the top-performing employees being recognized during the company’s Purpose Day, a celebration of Mondelēz International’s anniversary as a snacks Company.

Ms. Corona highlights the importance of such focus on employee well-being, stating that “Companies that value physical activities promote a positive work culture and boost overall productivity.”

Aleli adds, “Through initiatives like this challenge, we advocate not just fitness, but on making mindful lifestyle choices. It’s about encouraging each other to be our best — physically, mentally, and professionally.”

In addition to promoting physical fitness, Mondelēz International champions Mindful Snacking as its advocacy. This approach encourages employees to make thoughtful snack choices and behaviors that align with their health goals, emphasizing the importance of savoring each snack bite for greater satisfaction and fulfillment. By integrating Mindful Snacking into their routines, anyone can support their well-being alongside their fitness efforts. Anyone can practice Mindful Snacking — or in Filipino “Snack na Swak.” Here are some tips anyone can follow, by asking ourselves:

1. Why do I want to Snack?

Are you looking for energy, a pause in your day, or simply indulging in a treat? Understanding your motivation helps you choose a snack that meets your immediate needs.

2. What do I want for a Snack?

Whether you prefer something sweet or savory, or creamy or crunchy; portion out your snack and minimize distractions. This helps you enjoy your snack fully and determine if you are satisfied.

3. How can I savor my Snack?

Savor your snack using all your senses. Focus on the smells, tastes, textures, shapes, and colors to fully appreciate the experience. Checking in with yourself to see if you’re satisfied can enhance your enjoyment and support your well-being.

Through its comprehensive wellness programs and commitment to the well-being of its employees, Mondelēz International demonstrates that integrating physical activity and Mindful Snacking into daily routines can lead to a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle. By fostering an environment that supports both personal and professional growth, the company helps its employees achieve harmony between work, health, and overall well-being, making it truly one of the best places to work in the country.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Mondelez Philippines

Mondelez Philippines, Inc. has been providing consumers with delicious snack products for the past 61 years — since 1963. Its product portfolio includes Tang powdered beverages, Eden cheese, mayonnaise and sandwich spread, Cheez Whiz spread, Oreo cookies, Tiger energy biscuits, as well as Toblerone and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates. The company employs about 450 people in the Philippines, with a manufacturing facility in Parañaque City. Visit https://ph.mondelezinternational.com/home.

