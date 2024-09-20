Being a Smart Postpaid subscriber now comes with more than just a data-packed plan as Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has further enhanced its postpaid plans with exclusive lifestyle perks, the latest cutting-edge gadgets, and exciting entertainment access to raise the bar for mobile experiences.

Available to new and existing subscribers on all Smart Postpaid Plans 999 and up, perks from different categories such as Dining, Travel & Leisure, Beauty & Wellness, and Shopping may instantly be redeemed on the Smart App without the need for points. This makes the postpaid lifestyle more rewarding and enjoyable for subscribers – whether they are young professionals, digital creators, homemakers, or even executives.

“Our enhanced Smart Postpaid Plans reflect our commitment to deliver more value to our subscribers on top of our superior mobile customer experience. By having a Smart Postpaid Plan, you get more than just a plan and enjoy a differentiated mobile experience that keeps you empowered, rewarded, and ahead of the curve,” said Kristine A. Go, Senior Vice President for Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

Exclusive dining and lifestyle perks

Smart Postpaid subscribers on Plans 999 and up can now indulge in exclusive discounts and complimentary dining experiences at popular establishments including Abe, Abe’s Farm, Bistro Remedios, Café Adriatico, California Pizza Kitchen, Carmen’s Best, Fely J’s, House of Lasagna, Illo’s Home Buffet & Restaurant, Larry’s Café & Bar, Lorenzo’s Way, Sbarro, and Sourdough Café.

They can also get access to unique travel and leisure deals at Cauayan Island Resort and Nurture Wellness Village, or pamper themselves with premium beauty services and self-care experiences at discounted rates from select branches of Browhaus and Strip.

Subscribers can also upgrade their footwear and wardrobe with an exclusive 20% discount on all items at Capital, a premier store for sports and lifestyle footwear.

Premium entertainment on the go

Subscribers on Signature Plans+ 999 and up also enjoy a complimentary Netflix mobile subscription that comes with their plan. These subscribers have the choice to upgrade to higher Netflix subscription tiers (Basic, Standard, Premium) while still redeeming PHP 149.00 special savings per month on their Netflix subscription, courtesy of Smart Postpaid.

Moreover, Smart Postpaid users can also enjoy P200 off on Cignal Play TV Box plus a three-month access to premium Cignal subscription.

Smart customers can look forward to having continued access to premium content and first dibs on major live events, including movie screenings, concerts, plays, and international sports events.

Easy access to the latest gadgets

Smart Postpaid also continues to offer data-packed plans with the latest flagship devices from global smartphone manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and ASUS.

They can also look forward to more gadget add-ons aimed at empowering their lifestyle with the latest tech innovations.

Smart Postpaid makes it easier for customers to attain these devices with gadget amortization and more payment options via leading banks and financing partners.

“Expect Smart Postpaid to roll out more perks and partner brands for its subscribers. By offering exclusive deals, Smart customers receive more than just a mobile plan — they’re getting an upgraded lifestyle experience. As Smart continues to team up with more partners, subscribers can look forward to even more perks and rewards,” said Shing N. Dimagiba, VP at Smart.

Enjoy all these starting at Smart Postpaid Plan 999

Subscribers who want to enjoy these perks can get on-board starting at Smart Postpaid Plans+ 999, which comes with Unlimited 5G data for 12 months, Unlimited Calls & Texts to All Networks, Unlimited Landline Calls, and 20GB of open-access data.

Smart Postpaid is powered by Smart’s superior mobile network, recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal.

For a full listing and details of the exclusive perks for Smart Postpaid subscribers visit www.smart.com.ph/perks.

To sign up to a Smart Postpaid Plan that suit your lifestyle, visit smart.com.ph/Postpaid or head to the nearest Smart Store.

