Step across the Proscenium Link and discover Rockwell Center Makati’s newest hotspot: The Proscenium Retail Row. Just a stroll from Power Plant Mall, this vibrant open-air destination blends upscale shopping, dining, and leisure with modern design and easy access.

Breathe, Stroll, Shop

Say goodbye to crowded malls. At The Proscenium Retail Row, you’ll enjoy an outdoor shopping experience that’s both stylish and refreshing. Explore a extraordinary selection of high-end fashion, specialty stores, and lifestyle essentials, all in one scenic walk.

Shop, Dine, Repeat

Where else can you dine while you shop? Joel’s Place lets you enjoy a meal while picking up your daily essentials. Looking for a cold brew? The Perfect Pint serves craft beers, including their exclusive Proscenium Pale Ale. For steak lovers, Carmelo’s Steakhouse offers premium cuts in a sophisticated setting; while hidden gem Bar Good Times—tucked inside Nori—provides speakeasy-style cocktails for the perfect nightcap. And if you crave Japanese cuisine, Mitsuyado Izakaya brings authentic flavors straight from Japan.

More Than Just Shopping

It’s not all about retail—The Proscenium Retail Row offers a complete lifestyle. From custom wardrobes at Bianca Cordero Studio to pet grooming at Pet Stylers MNL, you’ll find everything you need to live your best life. Beauty services at Ayumi, wellness at Kalm Spa & Aesthetics, and energizing workouts at Strong Pilates complete the experience.

Culture Meets Creativity

What makes The Proscenium Retail Row truly special? It’s not just the shopping—it’s a cultural hub. With the School of Fashion and the Arts (SOFA) and the upcoming Rockwell Performing Arts Theater, expect a thriving scene for creatives and culture lovers alike.

Your New Go-To in Makati

Whether you’re a Rockwell resident or simply visiting, The Proscenium Retail Row delivers a unique mix of luxury, culture, and convenience in the heart of Makati. Don’t miss your chance to explore the city’s premier lifestyle destination.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

