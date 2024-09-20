The Philippines’ leading fiber broadband provider is set to revolutionize the country’s hospitality sector with a ground-breaking product that promises to elevate guest experiences and streamline hotel operations.

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. recently launched the Converge Concierge with SkyTV at the iconic Manila Hotel on Sept. 12. The ICT company’s new product is an innovative all-in-one smart TV solution aimed at elevating and modernizing the guest experience with a comprehensive digital solution.

This digital concierge service, touted as a ‘first’ in the Philippines, is a hospitality tv solution. The platform features an in-room entertainment and information hub, complete with Internet-of-Things-enabled smart controls and the high-definition IPTV, SkyTV. This advanced system enhances the stay of guests while helping hotels improve service quality.

“What we want to create is a simple and time-saving experience for the guests so they may focus on what’s essential during their stay, whatever that may be: to relax or unwind, or prepare for a business conference. From their TV, they can order room service, contact the front desk, view their flight details, and of course, access in-room entertainment.This is an all-in-one hotel information and entertainment hub. All this, on top of the high-speed broadband internet we provide,” said Converge Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Converge’s new product grants guests easy access to a wide range of entertainment options. This includes live channels, cable TV, streaming platforms, and even in-app games. Mr. Uy clarified that the new service SkyTV, is available for all hotels and not exclusive to hotels utilizing Sky Cable services.

The hospitality TV solution offers ease and convenience not just for guests but for hotel management; the system can be integrated with existing hotel property management systems thus allowing a smooth transition in managing bookings, guest services, and billing processes.

“We’re ready to provide tailor-made solutions through this platform for individual properties or hotel groups alike. We can customize the features for example, to control lighting and air conditioning in the room. On the backend, it integrates with the hotel management system so all the checking in and checking out can be aligned with the billing system,” Benjamin B. Azada, Chief Commercial Officer of Converge, said.

“The interface is customizable so we can tailor it depending on the needs of the customer and their clients. If you want to have four, five or six buttons, we can do that. Additionally, we have options for languages too. So it’s very customizable and can be tailored depending on client hotels,” added Converge Technical Manager Bryan Kendrick Uy.

To meet the varied demands of hospitality businesses based on their size, the content and bandwidth of the solution can be adjusted. Due to Converge Concierge’s scalability and adaptability, the system delivers a consistently high-quality experience, regardless of hotel size or specific demands.

“This is a scalable platform. This is not only for the big hotels but also for medium-sized and small hotels. Everyone can adopt this platform and we hope to really help with the transformation of the hospitality industry,” Mr. Azada said.

The hospitality TV solution will be bundled with the fiber internet connection. To help ease the financial burden on smaller hotels, the offering will be available via monthly subscription and other options.

The launch of Converge Concierge comes at a crucial time for the hospitality industry, as tourism peaks and hotels seek innovative ways to enhance guest experiences and improve operational efficiency. Converge’s new product equips hotels with the latest technology to navigate the future of hospitality, ensuring both guest satisfaction and operational success in an increasingly digital world.

