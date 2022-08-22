Pag-IBIG members can now view their Pag-IBIG Savings and annual dividends, payments history, and loan balance and dues using their mobile phones with the launch of the agency’s official mobile app – the Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile App – its top officials announced Thursday (18 August).

“Pag-IBIG Fund continues to bring its services closer to its members, this time through the use of information technology. The Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile App is among our many ways of adhering to the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to make Pag-IBIG’s services and benefits even more accessible to our members,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), who serves as chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

The mobile app allows members to view their Pag-IBIG Savings and annual dividends, confirm savings remitted and loan payments made through all channels, and monitor their loan balances and due dates. The mobile app can be accessed by members using their Virtual Pag-IBIG accounts to ensure data protection and security.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti, meanwhile, stated that members can expect more services to be made available via the Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile App over the coming weeks. These services include online application for housing and cash loans, as well as online payments.

“We developed the Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile App following the success of our online service facility, the Virtual Pag-IBIG, which has now served over 3.6 million members since its launch in 2019. And, just like our online service facility, we shall continuously develop our mobile app to have our full range of services so that it can provide all our members another safe, convenient and secure means of accessing their Pag-IBIG benefits, 24/7. With the Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile App, we are truly bringing Pag-IBIG Fund’s services to the palm of our members’ hands,” Moti said.

The Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile App is now available via Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=pagibigfund.virtualpagibigapp&raii=pagibigfund.virtualpagibigapp, and shall soon be available on the Apple App Store.

