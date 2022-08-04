Great tech and gaming deals are coming your way this August!

Hey there, tech geeks!

SM Supermalls is celebrating tech and innovation this August at the #SMCyberMonth2022. It’s going to be an #AweSM, action-packed month at SM with these activities and offerings that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Experience the Great Gadget Sale

Truly, there is no place like SM Cyberzone when it comes to the hottest tech deals and the lowest price guaranteed gadgets. Get your hands on the best deals, special promos, and bundles on select items with up to 60% off in participating stores at the Great Gadget Sale. Delightful, tech-citing deals are up for grabs at SM Cyberzone, SM Appliance, and The SM Store Gadgets!

Hop on the Gadget Lab

From fun, entertaining displays and touch & try product exhibits, to interactive product guides and the latest gadgets available in the Philippines, go crazy over all things tech at the Gadget Lab. See for yourself all the best smart home devices, gaming, productivity devices, and smartphones on display in the activity areas.

See what the future of tech and gaming looks like

Aside from the epic battles, you can also see what the future of tech and gaming looks like at the PlayZone. Immerse yourself in the live demonstrations of the newest gaming technology there is! You can also check out the gaming pods, gaming set-ups, and PC rig displays in the activity area.

Witness some action at the PlayZone

SM Supermalls is bringing together e-sports players and mobile gamers for some intense and epic battles. Tag along with your gaming squad and watch the gamers outplay each other at the special exhibition matches.

Grab the special deals exclusive via the SM Online App

But if you can’t go to any SM Cyberzone branches in the Philippines, there’s still a way for you to score these offerings and discounts. All you have to do is download the SM Malls Online App, add to your cart all your tech must-haves, use the voucher deals in-app, and just pick up the items at the SM mall near you.

For first time shoppers, SM Malls Online is offering a P200 OFF when you use voucher code SMGOESONLINE upon checkout. Shop for your favorite tech brands and gadget needs! Download now the SM Malls Online app here – https://click.smmallsonline.com/DFqS/btxb3s1w

“The #SMCyberMonth2022 is a celebration of tech and gadgets that can definitely make our lives more fun, easier, and convenient. And no matter what your interest is– may it be gaming, virtual reality, smart home, music, or smartphone photography – there will be something for you at Cyberzone!” said SM Supermalls President, Steven Tan.

Experience all these and more this August at the #SMCyberMonth2022! Visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow SM Supermalls’ official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram so you won’t miss out on all the cool happenings in your favorite SM mall.

