Luxury residences offer high-end investment seekers and buyers very worthwhile options at present, especially as the Philippine real estate market is expected by many property services firms to stay resilient this year. With high demand for luxury condominium units seen to remain stable, there are many opportunities for investors to update their portfolios with resilient and exceptional spaces managed and backed by revered local and international brands that make living inside the city’s concrete walls truly grand.

These are the kinds of spaces that Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower a signature project of premier real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. has in store. As it binds secure homes, accessible amenities, and finer lifestyles into a prime location, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), the tower is set to be the next prime investment choice in the luxury market.

Marking its 50th year in the industry, Federal Land continues to revolutionize luxury living in the country with Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower. The first Grand Hyatt branded residence in Southeast Asia, the tower offers hotel-like living at its finest that fuses well-built living spaces of Federal Land with the exceptional hospitality of Grand Hyatt. The tower is developed by North Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development, Inc., a joint venture between Federal Land and ORIX Corp. of Japan to deliver grand experiences every day.

A fitting portfolio entry

Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower opening its doors comes in time with the observed and projected recovery of the country’s residential sector, as well as the resilience of the luxury segment.

The most recent Residential Real Estate Price Index of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which increased year-on-year (y-o-y) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, showed that prices continued to rise due to the sustained demand, particularly for townhouses and condominium units. The index also showed that residential property prices in the National Capital Region increased by 5% y-o-y, and the prices of condominium units rose y-o-y by 10.4%.

Colliers Philippines, meanwhile, notes in its latest report that while average rents dropped by 0.2% in first quarter (Q1) of 2022, it is projected to pick up by the second half of 2022, as office leasing activities recover and with foreign nationals returning, and thusly so will increase by 1.5% by the end of the year.

Furthermore, a latest report from online property marketplace Lamudi showed that across central business districts (CBDs), including BGC, demand for residential rentals within upscale segments continued to increase from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022.

The research added that Taguig, where BGC is situated in, exhibited the largest increase in leads for rentals in upscale and luxury segments, which it says reflect the return of expats and C-level executives amid an improving business environment.

Vacancy, meanwhile, is projected to ease to 17.2% this year, with the return of the workforce to office settings seen to anchor leasing recovery in Metro Manila. Colliers sees this as an opportunity for developers with a substantial number of ready for occupancy and soon to be handed over units within CBDs to offer attractive leasing terms.

A grand location

In sync with these positive outlooks in the residential market, Grand Hyatt Manila Residences’ prominent location on one of the most highly sought-after business and residential addresses in Metro Manila further makes it a prime investment worth considering.

According to Colliers as of Q1 2022, BGC has over 40,000 of Metro Manila’s approximately 142,000 condo stock, as well as 2.5 million square meters (sq.m.) of office space. The thriving district is also home to some of the country’s best schools, hospitals, corporate headquarters, and lifestyle and dining destinations.

The two-tower Grand Hyatt Manila Residences sits in Federal Land’s 10-hectare internationally-inspired masterplanned community Grand Central Park along 8th Avenue. The address serves as a new gateway to the city with more convenient mobility options via major infrastructure developments such as the BGC-Ortigas Road Link, Metro Manila Subway System, BGC-NAIA Bus Rapid Transit System, and the Skytrain — all of which are expected to bring an optimistic rise in the value of the prestigious tower.

A new and highly anticipated lifestyle destination will also open soon in the Grand Central Park district. MITSUKOSHI, the first Japanese-inspired mall in the Philippines, is expected to bring new and elevated retail experiences for Filipinos, with a merchant selection ranging from designer labels to the best global and local retail names.

Ready-to-enjoy bespoke spaces

What makes the tower a worthwhile place to invest and live in is its premium on space as it gives plenty of room for individuals and families to thrive and enrich their lifestyles. Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower offers 188 residential suites that come in spacious two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and three-bedroom with den configurations, ranging from 120 sq.m. to 394 sq.m.

Federal Land even makes it easier for investment seekers to take a unit with its turnkey offering. Instead of moving into a blank slate, a buyer can immediately move into or lease-out fully-furnished turnkey units that come in sophisticated design options and opulent pieces. Offering better investment returns, turnkey units is a hassle-free preamble to luxury living delivered by the experience of Federal Land, the exacting standards of Grand Hyatt, and the expertise of some of the leading designers in the country.

Available for a limited time, the turnkey units are masterfully designed by three renowned designers: Asuncion-Berenguer, Inc., known for creating powerful and memorable architectural and interior design solutions; D3ID, which turns dream spaces into livable works of art; and Empire Designs, which is best known for ‘understated luxury.’

True grand living

Bearing the reputable Grand Hyatt brand, Grand Hyatt Manila Residences offers prospective buyers not only a trophy address but also the distinguished Grand Hyatt lifestyle.

In addition to the curated spaces at Grand Hyatt Manila Residences, residents are also welcome to live the hotel guest experience every day at the adjacent Grand Hyatt Manila. Homeowners enjoy access to the seven dining concepts and order from a selection of culinary delights.

In true Grand Hyatt style, hotel a la carte services are seamlessly incorporated to cater to resident requests at any given time. Even within the comforts of their own residential suites, homeowners have a direct line to the hotel services, such as in-residence dining, private chef rental, errand runner, housekeeping, floral arrangements, laundry, dry cleaning, transportation services, and more.

Topping it all off, every unit owner is automatically granted a highly-coveted, two-year Globalist membership, the highest level in the World of Hyatt loyalty program, which allows privileges with Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide.

A timely investment

With this newest idyllic concept of home, Federal Land finds itself continuing the legacy of its well-received and highly demanded residential properties; and now, with Grand Hyatt Manila Residences, it promises a new generation of distinguished homeowners and investors the same distinctly curated lifestyle.

With construction on time to finish by 2023, discerning investors can start including the prestige development into their portfolios by considering the towers’ pre-selling units to lock-in acquisition price at the lowest cost, while being close to the turnover of those units.

