Leading digital solutions platform Globe was recently recognized by the ASEAN Innovative Business Platform (AIBP) for being a trailblazer on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) integration in digital innovation.

The leading digital solutions company was commended for its sustainability programs that focused on driving social inclusion and using Tech4Good.

AIBP is a business unit of Industry Platform, a growth-consulting firm based in Singapore. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, it continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities creating value-adding information for stakeholders seeking to make transformative impact.

AIBP noted Globe’s programs across all E-S-G pillars, including the following:

Green Network Solutions – utilizing green technology to address Direct (Scope 1) and Indirect (Scope 2) emissions from network operations Nature-based Solutions – complementing operational carbon reduction by utilizing technological solutions for natural resource protection and conservation strategies GClimate – using predictive analytics and machine learning technology to identify cell sites that may be at-risk of experiencing an outage during a typhoon, which will allow optimal placement of manpower and supplies to prevent or reduce downtime for customers Camp Kalikasan – raising environmental and climate awareness through a web-based climate education platform ISDApp – SMS-based weather alert system meant to equip fisherfolk communities with information to keep them safe at sea Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) – promotion of responsible digital citizenship through capacity-building and online education Globe Rewards Donation Platform – empowering Filipinos to participate in community development through a mobile-first loyalty platform.

“We are grateful to be recognized for our sustainability efforts, especially alongside our peers across the ASEAN region. Guided by our Purpose, we will continue to advocate ESG adoption and embed them in our decision-making and operations, as we move forward,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

Globe’s various ESG programs have achieved several milestones since their inception and initial roll-outs. Key are the following:

The company has successfully shifted 14 high-energy utilization facilities to 100% renewable energy as of 2021 and has deployed over 8,500 green solutions throughout its network.

Simultaneously, Globe, together with the Department of Agriculture’s National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (DA-NFRDI), piloted and rolled out the ISDApp platform to 600 fisherfolk in Quezon and Aurora province as of 2021.

In partnership with the Department of Education, the company has also successfully rolled out the Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) in 4,050 schools, providing invaluable knowledge to 175,000 teachers and 1.9 million students nationwide.

Globe Rewards played an integral role in providing much-needed support at the height of the global pandemic crisis. It raised P36 million for 10 hospitals in 2020 and another P7.8 million in 2021 for COVID-related advocacies. The platform remains available to customers all year round for community assistance, including relief efforts for Typhoon Odette which struck in December. The company raised over P13 million worth of donations for 14 partner organizations in 2021.

AIBP shared that there is an increasing focus on how digitalization and technology will support the sustainability agenda. In recent years, ESG priorities have become essential for business resilience and sustainable development in ASEAN, complementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

As a company, Globe aspires to contribute to 10 out of the 17 UN SDGs, including UN SDG No. 9, which focuses on building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and fostering innovation, and SDG No. 13, which calls for urgent climate action.

