This spring, international travel and lifestyle brand, TUMI, has teamed up with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. Together, they have reimagined TUMI bestsellers as limited-edition gear for gamers. The collaboration leverages TUMI innovation and design excellence and Razer’s iconic aesthetic and branding, which is one of the most recognized in the global gaming and esports communities.

Deepening TUMI’s footing in the esports industry, four highly anticipated, co-branded styles dropped June 3. Each piece is co-branded with Razer’s triple-headed snake logo and signature green accents, blended with TUMI DNA.

The take-everywhere Laptop Cover 15″ securely carries a gamer’s most prized possession while the Bozeman Sling is the ultimate grab-and-go bag for stashing cords, portable gaming gear and more. Equipped with a padded laptop pocket, the Finch Backpack is designed to carry heavy-duty gear. Gamers can also slip the Add-A-Bag sleeve over the handle of the International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage for a complete travel kit. Instantly recognizable as TUMI, the case features the beloved 19 Degree contours. Its shell and lining are both made with recycled materials, spotlighting both TUMI and Razer’s commitment to sustainability. Plus, it has a USB-C port to keep global citizens powered on their journeys.

Only 1,337 units of each style from this limited collection will be released around the world. “1337” or “LEET” short for “elite,” was specifically chosen as gamers and esports athletes use this to signal the most skilled gamers.

The two brands not only collaborated on the collection, but also on a forward-thinking, futuristic campaign concept that brings the capsule to life. The motion-packed video is set in the metaverse and pays tribute to the determination of gamers to carry their team to victory with the slogan, “Carry Hard”.

“We have fully embraced our esports category with the Razer partnership. We are looking to deliver new and exciting products that are truly in line with the attitude and passion of their gaming community,” said TUMI Creative Director, Victor Sanz. “Their lifestyle is something that runs parallel to how we generate our products and how we are truly focused on all aspects of our customer’s lives, looking to ensure that only the best is in their hands for them to achieve their goals.”

“We are thrilled to partner with TUMI to bring this exclusive collection to our gaming community,” says Addie Tan, Associate Director of Business Development at Razer. “We know that our fans lead active lifestyles and sometimes have to carry their valuable battle stations with them while they are on the go. So, we wanted to arm them with high quality travel gear, offering them a balance of versatility and functionality so that they can keep winning, even on the go.”

The TUMI | Razer limited-edition capsule will be available at TUMI store in Powerplant Mall and www.TUMI.ph.

Retail prices of the collection:

TUMI | Razer International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage at Php 73,990

TUMI | Razer Finch Backpack – For 15” Laptop at Php 55,990

TUMI | Razer Bozeman Sling Bag at Php 34,990

TUMI | Razer Laptop Sleeve – For 15” Laptop at Php 17,990

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.