THE 26 Filipino medalists in the recently concluded 3rd Asian Youth Games got an early Christmas gift from both the government and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for their feats in Manama, Bahrain.

As mandated by law, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chair Patrick “Pato” Gregorio on Monday announced that gold winners in the quadrennial meet will receive P500,000 while those who copped silver and bronze will get P300,000 and P100,000, respectively.

“Win or lose, sports is good,” said Mr. Gregorio during the lunch hosted by the POC at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant in Parañaque.

POC President Abraham Tolentino, for his part, said they would give half of what the PSC will give the athletes plus an (Apple) iPhone 17 each.

“We will know the exact amount when the POC board meets this week,” said Mr. Tolentino.

The country, which fielded 140 athletes, raked in a total of seven golds, seven silvers and 10 bronzes, which was good for 12th place overall.

Muay’s Jan Brix Ramiscal will take home the biggest bounty after snaring a gold in the mixed team Mai Muay with Tyron Jamborillo and the silver in the boys’ Wai Kru 16-17.

Other gold winners were Pi Durden Wangkay (boys’ 200m), Isabella Butler (jiujitsu), Charlie Ratcliff (mixed martial arts), Zeth Garbiel Bueno (muay), Lyre Anie Ngina (muay) and Kram Airam Carpio (pencak silat).

Silver winners were Naomi Cesar (athletics), Travis Rartcliff (mma), Jamesray Ajido (swimming), Kristel Ambriel Aguila (taekwondo) and Jhodie Peralta (weightlifting) while those who grabbed bronze were boxer Leo Mhar Lobrido, Mara-Alexandria Sarinas (jiu-jitsu), Alexander Tagure, Jr. (mma), Iyeshia Blair Bituin (muay), Aeden Roffer Cereño (taekwondo), Crystal Cariño and Nicole Tabucol (teqball), Jhodie Peralta (weightlifting), Jay-R Colonia (weightlifting), Alexandra Ann Diaz (weightlifting) and Princess Jay Ann Diaz (weightlifting). — Joey Villar