Games on Nov. 4

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

8:30 a.m. – Mapúa vs CSB (Jrs/Srs)

2:30 p.m. – LPU vs CSB (Srs/Jrs)

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help outlasted San Beda University with a grueling 88-85 triple overtime (OT) victory on Wednesday that sealed it a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals in NCAA Season 101 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Patrick Sleat scorched with a team-best 23 points including a crucial three-point play in the third OT before fouling out while Mark Gojo Cruz sizzled with 20 points including a mammoth triple late as the Altas improved to 8-1 and took that important incentive in the quarters.

Another win would seal the Las Piñas-based dribblers that top seeding in Group A where they will play the two last-placed squads in Group B, which would battle each other in the play-in for that last ticket to the quarters.

The result spoiled the career-high 28-point effort by rookie Agjanti Miller as the Red Lions stumbled to 6-2 but kept its grip of the Group B lead.

Earlier, San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) stunned Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 82-81, to claim its second triumph in nine outings.

It also gave the Stags a chance to avoid the play-in and qualify straight to the quarters.

The Knights faltered to 5-4. — Joey Villar

The scores:

First Game

SSC-R 82 – Castor 22, Dela Rama 20, Ian Cuajao 13, Gabat 12, Felebrico 10, Nepacena 2, Lumanag 2, Dimaunahan 1

Letran 81 – Manalili 26, Deo Cuajao 22, Estrada 10, Gammad 8, Santos 3, Rosilio 3, Tapenio 3, Buensalida 2, Omega 2, Roque 2

Quarterscores: 20-13; 45-39; 65-58; 82-81

Second Game

UPHSD 88- Sleat 23, Gojo Cruz 20, Abis 14, Nunez 8, Boral 8, Orgo 7, Alcantara 5, Casinillo 2, Pizzaro 1, Maglupay 0, Borja 0, Gelsano 0

San Beda 85- Miller 28, Andrada 13, Gonzales 11, Estacio 10, Puno 9, Etulle 5, Lina 3, Celzo 2, Sajonia 0, Reyes 0, Calimag 0

Quarterscores: 17-8; 36-36; 48-51; 64-64 (OT); 72-72 (2OT); 77-77 (3OT); 88-85