UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES’ (UP) newest recruit Israel Osamudiame on Friday has passed away after collapsing in practice, the Fighting Maroons announced in a statement on Wednesday.

A transferee from Centro Escolar University (CEU), the Nigerian big man was immediately brought to the nearest hospital after suddenly falling down last Tuesday during training in Diliman but did not make it despite efforts of the medical personnel.

He was 19, about to turn 20 on Sept. 6 prior to the unfortunate incident a month ahead of UP’s title retention campaign in UAAP Season 88.

Last month, Gilas Pilipinas girls and National University Lady Bullpups player Ashlyn Abong also died after collapsing in practice. She was 18.

A native of Abuja, Nigeria, the 6-foot-10 on Friday served as the anchor of the CEU Scorpions in the University and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) last season before taking his talents to Diliman.

He’s serving a one year residency to prepare as UP’s foreign student-athlete (FSA) in Season 89 next year in lieu of current FSA and fellow Nigerian Francis Nnoruka.

Dickachi Udodo, also a Nigerian center, served as UP’s FSA in Season 87 when it reclaimed the crown against champion De La Salle University in three games for its second title in four straight finals appearances.

“UP is in close contact with his family and is extending its full support during this difficult time. The exact cause of his death is still being determined, and the university asks everyone to respect the privacy of his family, as they grieve this tragic loss,” said UP.

UP is coming off a productive campaign in the World University Basketball Series in Japan after completing a three-peat feat in the PlayTime Cares Filoil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup and winning the Marty Cup 2025 Battle of Champions pocket tournament in Tacloban, Leyte. — John Bryan Ulanday