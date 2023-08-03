Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

2 p.m. — Adamson vs Perpetual

4 p.m. — De La Salle vs UST

DE LA SALLE University (DLSU) takes on University of Santo Tomas (UST) as Adamson University tests the mettle of surprise squad University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Final Four today (Aug. 4) at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

All eyes are on De La Salle as the heavy favorites to advance in the finale but Santo Tomas is out to give the UAAP champion a run for its money while Adamson has to withstand a spirited Perpetual side that just stunned two-time NCAA champion College of St. Benilde.

Hostilities erupt at 2 p.m. starting with the Lady Falcons against the Lady Altas followed by the collision of the Lady Spikers and the Lady Falcons in the main tiff at 4 p.m. — with the two survivors advancing to the best-of-three finals next week.

It’s a semis rematch for De La Salle and UST after their UAAP Season 85 Final Four clash won by the Lady Spikers en route to a near-perfect title campaign in 16 matches save for a lone defeat to the Golden Tigresses in the prelims.

Now, they meet again and the Taft-based spikers remain cautious anew despite a dominant so far, sweep after sweep in the SSL presented by Eurotel as the official hotel and Victory Liner as office transport provider, and in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

UST definitely has what it takes to go fire with fire against De La Salle. The UAAP bronze medalist Adamson, too, against Perpetual, which albeit marches into the Final Four with the biggest momentum in the 12-team SSL that featured champions from the NCR, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Behind the superwoman performance of NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol with 33 points, the Lady Altas gained a piece of history by being the first NCAA team to beat and eliminate the Lady Blazers, 25-16, 20-25, 28-26, 16-25, 15-12. — John Bryan Ulanday