By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

MALACAÑANG has reinstated Monalisa C. Dimalanta as chairperson and chief executive officer of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), amid fears that a leadership vacuum at the agency could stall some power supply deals.

This, as the Office of the Ombudsman already lifted the preventive suspension it issued against her arising from a consumer group’s administrative complaint, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin said in a memorandum dated Oct. 30.

The memo said Ms. Dimalanta should “immediately” be reinstated as ERC head since the Ombudsman already lifted her six-month preventive suspension following an administrative complaint filed by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms, Inc. (Nasecore).

In its complaint, Nasecore alleged that Ms. Dimalanta violated the Electric Power Industry Reform Act for allowing the Manila Electric Co. to purchase electricity from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and pass the charges on to consumers without obtaining the necessary approval from the ERC.

In its latest decision, the Ombudsman said that after a “thorough evaluation” of the case, it found that “the ground which justifies the continued imposition of preventive suspension no longer exists.”

“Therefore, the preventive suspension is no longer necessary.”

The ERC said in a statement that the lifting of Ms. Dimalanta’s suspension “would ensure the stability within the agency and the energy industry as a whole.”

Ms. Dimalanta earlier said the leadership vacuum at the ERC could delay power supply talks involving 23 electric cooperatives.

“With Chairperson Dimalanta’s return, the ERC continues its commitment to fulfilling its mandate as the country’s energy regulator,” the commission said.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport) welcomed Ms. Dimalanta’s return to the ERC.

“Chairperson Dimalanta is capable, credible and transparent in performing her mandate at ERC,” PCCI Chairman George T. Barcelon said in a Viber message. “She also initiated the staggered payment to ease small establishments.”

Philexport President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr. said Ms. Dimalanta’s action that gained the ire of Nasecore was “in the best interest of the country.”

“We’re very happy that she’s reinstated because we believe that she’s only acting for what is the best for the country,” he said in a phone call. “Most in the business sector agree with her.”

In a statement following Ms. Dimalanta’s suspension, the PCCI and Philexport said the ERC under her leadership had taken a proactive stance in rate and service regulation, which enabled a competitive environment in the electric power industry.

“Since (her) appointment, the ERC has become more active in addressing issues in the industry,” the groups said.

They cited the initial reset of the transmission and distribution rates of ERC’s regulated entities, the integration of processes into the Energy Virtual One Shared System, and the issuance of the revised rules and guidelines on Certificates of Compliance and Competitive Selection Process.

“We are pleased with the reinstatement and look forward to improved pace of ERC matters,” Management Association of the Philippines President Jose Rene D. Almendras said in a Viber message.

In a Viber message, PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio said Ms. Dimalanta can “now oversee the full implementation of the programs she initiated at the ERC,” citing “competitive operations” of the electric power industry and the education campaign for consumer protection under her leadership.

“We hope to see Atty. Dimalanta continue on with reforms at the ERC and her efforts to improve the country’s energy situation,” she added.