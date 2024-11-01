ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines is on track to launch its 124-megawatt (MW) data center in Fairview, Quezon City, by the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, according to the company’s top official.

“We remain committed to delivering on our project timelines. Last year, we projected that STT Fairview would be ready in the first part of 2025, and we are on schedule to deliver the initial capacity by Q2 2025,” STT GDC Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Carlomagno E. Malana said in a media release on Thursday.

STT GDC Philippines is Globe Telecom, Inc.’s joint venture with Ayala Corp. and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

STT GDC’s STT Fairview is designed to meet the country’s artificial intelligence needs, the company said, noting that the data center is carrier-neutral and has seamless connectivity options.

The data center is also built to incorporate emerging green technologies for sustainable operations.

“Our designs are built around the current and future requirements of hyperscalers, and our ability to deliver on our commitments is underpinned by the ongoing development of local technical talent,” Mr. Malana said.

STT GDC Philippines has seven data centers in the Philippines with a combined IT load of 150 MW, data from its website showed. Aside from STT Fairview, it is also constructing STT Cavite 2, which has an estimated IT load of six MW.

Further, STT GDC anticipates utilizing its expanded capacity to attract major cloud service providers amid growing demand for data center services.

“STT GDC Philippines continues to see strong demand for its services, maintaining impressive capacity utilization despite recent expansions. This high level of utilization reflects strong market confidence and underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to serving its customers while attracting new ones,” the company said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose