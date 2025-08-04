THE Meralco Bolts are ready to fly the Philippine flag anew as they compete in the East Asia Super League’s (EASL) 2025-2026 season.

The Bolts earned the nod as the PBA’s lone representative in the international hoopfest, becoming only the third club after Japan’s Ryukyu Golden Kings and Chinese Taipei’s New Taipei Kings with three consecutive EASL appearances.

“We are again honored to be chosen for a third straight year to play in the EASL with the best teams around Asia. It shows that our organization was voted into taking part and that gives recognition to our ball club’s caliber,” Bolts coach Luigi Trillo told The STAR.

The Bolts, who came a win short of making the Final Four last season, will vie in Group B against the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, the Ryukyu Golden Kings and the Macau Black Bears beginning October.

Mr. Trillo conceded it will be a tough task considering the Bolts will also be competing in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup, a non-import tournament, simultaneously and will only get to play with their imports in actual EASL games.

“We will be playing in the PBA first conference without imports then we have to pivot and bring imports in during that time to partake in practices to play in EASL,” said Mr. Trillo.

Finding imports, he explained, will be a challenge because unlike other EASL teams that play year-round with their respective imports and give yearly contracts, Meralco can only offer a couple of months.

“The calendar does not favor us in getting imports because the All Filipino Conference is the first conference (in the PBA). Most imports around Asia and the world start signing them this time of year,” Mr. Trillo said.

No matter how hard, the Bolts will do their best to be highly-competitive.

“We want to do well because we are not just carrying Meralco’s name but that of the PBA and Philippine basketball,” said Mr. Trillo. — Olmin Leyba