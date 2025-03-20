BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — AIA Philippines, formerly Philam Life and now the local arm of Hong Kong-based AIA Group, recently brought world-class football training to 100 students from eight elementary schools in Baguio City.

This was done in partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, a top-ranking team in the English Premier League for which AIA is a Global Principal Partner.

Held at the seven-hectare complex of the Baguio City Athletic Bowl in Burnham Park, the AIA football clinic is a special initiative of the AIA Healthiest Schools (AHS) program that aims to raise awareness of the importance of building healthy habits among young Filipinos.

The clinic, led by Tottenham Hotspur’s International Football Development Manager Shannon Moloney and International Football Development Coach Lily Jervis, in collaboration with Baguio City local football coaches, proved to be an unforgettable experience for participating students and schools from Baguio.

The two-day training featured exciting football drills and skill-building exercises for local coaches and kids, which focused on effective play, enhanced agility and footwork, and breaking tackles and gaining yardage.

Honorable Mayor Benjamin Magalong, along with other local government officials and representatives from the Department of Education in Baguio, were also in attendance. Mayor Magalong acknowledged the value of AHS, complementing its efforts to strengthen the local government’s quality education and sports initiatives in the City of Pines.

Launched in the Philippines in August 2024, the AIA Healthiest Schools program is a pioneering initiative designed to boost health literacy among students aged 5 to 16 and teach them the importance of healthy eating, active lifestyle and overall well-being. Following successful implementations across Asia and Australia, the program has so far reached over 7,200 students and trained 139 teachers across five regions in the Philippines. AIA Healthiest Schools provides free, curriculum-linked resources and materials based on four pillars of well-being: healthy eating, physical activity, mental health, and sustainability.

In the Philippines, the program is implemented in partnership with the Corazon S. Atayde Memorial Foundation (CSAMF), which serves grassroots communities to promote reading, learning and financial literacy to underserved communities.

AIA Philippines plans to expand the AIA Healthiest Schools program to reach even more students across the country, ensuring that future generations are more empowered to live healthier, longer, better lives.