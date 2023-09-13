Arts&Culture (09/13/23)

1 of 7

Music educator Michelle Nikki Junia is CCP president

EARLY childhood educator and performing artist Michelle Nikki Junia was recently elected to be the president ad interim of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), effective Sept. 1. Ms. Junia, who has been with the CCP as a board trustee since 2016, replaced Maria Margarita “Margie” Moran-Floirendo, who is now the CCP’s ad interim co-vice chairperson together with lawyer Lorna P. Kapunan. As president, one of Ms. Junia’s goals is making the CCP programs known to the younger audiences that compose a large chunk of the country’s population through art integration and digital technology. “It won’t be as difficult for some people to reach out to CCP because they may be able to relate to me,” said Ms. Junia, who coincidentally is the youngest person to be CCP president.

Meet-and-greets, panels at Manila Int’l Book Fair

THREE National Artists for Literature — Ricky Lee, Rio Alma, and Gemino Abad — will grace the opening of the Manila International Book Fair on Sept. 14. The three authors will kick off four days of literary activities at the fair, including book signings. Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach will launch her debut novel, Queen of the Universe, at 6 p.m. The next day, Sept. 15, will see the panel discussion “Getting the Dream: How These Homegrown Filipino Authors Got Published by the Largest US Publishers,” featuring Mae Coyiuto, Gail Villanueva, Sugar and Spite, Lulu Sinagtala, Caris Avendaño Cruz, and Thea Guanzon. Meanwhile, Komiket will train the spotlight on cult comic creator Kevin Eric Raymundo, better known as Tarantadong Kalbo. The Indie Village, a one-stop shop for Philippine independent publishers, will also showcase a host of events, such as a book signing and Tiktok post contest with Erwin Mallari by Aklat Mirasol, spoken word poetry by Ang Propeta, and a raffle of paintings by Janine Dimaranan and Bryan Barrios by Southern Voice Printing Press. These are just some of the activities that await visitors at the MIBF, which will be held at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, until Sept. 17.

Hamilton ticket lottery now open

THE AWARD-WINNING musical Hamilton, known for blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, opened its lottery for tickets on Sept. 11, in time for the performances starting this month at the Theatre at Solaire. Theater goers who sign up will have the chance to purchase two orchestra lottery tickets for P1,600 via TicketWorld. The lottery draw for performances from Sept. 17 to 24, except for Sept. 21, will close on 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 13. For more information on how to sign up, read the FAQs of the official website.

Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra holds concert

THE PHILIPPINE Suzuki Youth Orchestra (PSYO), a training orchestra of young musicians with a diverse repertoire, will play classical music for one afternoon at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in BGC, Taguig on Sept. 16. The orchestra will feature Adrian Nicolas Ong and Theodore Julius Tan on violin, Herrick Ortiz on cello, and the cello quartet Spectrum. It is led by Mr. Ortiz of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and with the assistance of Suzuki-certified teachers Patrick Garcia and Janine Samaniego. To reserve tickets, send a message via Viber to 0906-431-1407 or visit rb.gy/qwqjp. Each ticket will also serve as a free pass to tour the museum.

Maningning Miclat Foundation holds poetry workshop

THE MANINGNING MICLAT Art Foundation Inc., in cooperation with the Far Eastern University (FEU), is now accepting Filipino poem entries with the theme “Pagtatagumpay sa Pandemya” for the Maningning Poetry Workshop, to be held on Sept. 27 at the FEU University Conference Center. Fifteen participants, aged 26 and younger, will be chosen to attend the free workshop based on the one poem they each submit. A hardbound book, Ningning at Liwanag: Antolohiya ng 10 Nagwagi sa Gawad Maningning Miclat sa Tula (2003-2021), will be launched at the event, at which time the winners of the 2023 Maningning Miclat poetry competition will also be announced. FEU participants can send their entries to egonzales@feu.edu.ph while non-FEU participants can send theirs to maningningpoetry@gmail.com. Deadline to submit entries is Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

ARTablado presents Rizal artists

IN “BEYOND BOUNDARIES,” the ongoing exhibit in Robinsons Antipolo’s ARTablado gallery, 13 artists from the Pililla Association of Local Artists and Designers (PALAD) showcase their prowess. The participating artists, all from Pililla, Rizal, are Amiel Manalo, Betchay Tejada, Ma. Christina Mae De Mesa, Dionisio “Dennis” Pagalunan Jr., Dian Masinsin, Hannah Castalone, Jeremy Benasa, Joy Blanco, Jun Roco, Marlon Lucenara, Serineo “Neo” Hilao, Manuel “Noli” Alejandro, and Rona Acuesa. As a collective of local artists and designers that have been actively shaping the cultural landscape of Pililla, PALAD artists transcend their town to extend their influence on a broader audience, advocating for the vital role of art in society. Their exhibition runs until Sept. 15 at Robinsons Antipolo.

Salcedo Auctions launches live and online auction

Salcedo Auctions will be mounting the September edition of The Well Appointed Life, a live and online auction, on Sept. 16. With the theme “Igniting Passions,” it will be bringing on the block works of “sterling provenance” by National Artists Carlos “Botong” Francisco, H.R. Ocampo, and Anita Magsaysay-Ho, and works by Constancio Bernardo, and Mariano Benlliure. A preview of the lots in the auction is on view until Sept. 15 at Salcedo Auctions’ space in NEX Tower, Makati. View the online catalogue of The Well-Appointed Life at salcedoauctions.com. For inquiries, e-mail info@salcedoauctions.com.

Rep presents Snow White and the Prince

REPERTORY PHILIPPINES (Rep) will present its own take on tale of Show White and her prince with the musical Snow White and the Prince. The romantic and funny adventure will run from Sept. 16 to Dec. 17 at the Onstage Theatre in Greenbelt 1, Makati. Originally slated for Rep’s pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the production revolves around raven-haired and resourceful Snow White, her kind and loving nursemaid, the very charming Prince Philippe, his kind and shrewd butler Rupert, the evil and devious Queen, a witty and slightly beleaguered Magical Mirror, and the seven fiercely loyal dwarves. Tickets will be available through Ticket2Me and Ticket World. For inquiries, message Repertory Philippines on its Facebook page or e-mail sales@repphil.org.

CCP presents Granada Flamenco Ballet

GRANADA FLAMENCO Ballet, hailing from Seville in Spain, will be performing in Báilame (Dance for Me) for the first time on the Philippine stage this month. A collaboration between the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the Embassy of Spain, the Casino Español de Cebu, and the Flamenco Agency from Seville, the shows will commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Spain. Báilame is a ballet performance focused on finding a greater balance between music and dance. Granada Flamenco Ballet will have performances on Sept. 20 and 21 at the Casino Español de Cebu in Cebu City, and on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater) inside the CCP Complex, Pasay City. Ticket prices for the Cebu shows range from P800 to P1,000, while the tickets for the Manila shows cost P2,000. Tickets are available at Ticketworld. For more information, visit https://culturalcenter.gov.ph/.

PGH Medical Foundation to hold Biennial Art Auction

ART COLLECTORS, enthusiasts, and philanthropists to acquiring choice works of art from great Filipino artists at the PGH Medical Foundation, Inc.’s upcoming 8th Biennial Art Auction. The foundation is a non-stock, non-profit organization founded in 1997 to assist the Philippine General Hospital achieve its mandate of providing excellent healthcare to the poor. To be auctioned off are works by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo and Arturo Luz, Juvenal Sanso, Ramon Orlina, Marge Organo, and other equally well-known artists. The auction will take place at the Manila Polo Club in Makati on Sept. 26. For more details, contact Lourdes de la Rea and Victor Zoleta at 8536-2874.

AIA PHL gives grant to the National Museum

AIA Philippines (formerly Philam Life) recently presented a five-year institutional grant for the National Museum as part of the company’s commitment to contributing to nation-building and art appreciation in support of mental wellness. The insurance company had previously given the National Museum an institutional grant of P10 million as supplementary funding for the acquisition, preservation, and restoration of artworks, as well as the upkeep of key pieces of the AIA Philippines art collection in the museum. These include Vicente Manansala paintings and the Jose Alcantara murals that were once found at the former Philam Life head office in Ermita, Manila.