Typically, any match featuring Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant would translate to compelling hoops. And, in terms of sheer drama, their meeting yesterday did not disappoint. Compared to the bulk of their previous encounters, however, there was a major difference: The two future Hall of Famers were playing a regular season game while sporting middling slates. In other words, the stakes mattered much to them, but were, perhaps, not quite as valuable in the grand scheme of things. Never mind that they found themselves under similar circumstances; both the Warriors and the Suns had 15-15 records borne of poor performances in the clutch.

For casual observers, the humdinger that arose from the set-to was as compelling as it was inevitable. For a good portion of the contest, the Suns looked to be on their way to a much-needed victory. Even Warriors fans at the Chase Center were fretting at the increasing probability of a fourth straight setback, especially with Curry uncharacteristically missing supposed gimmes in the fourth quarter. And then came the comeback from a double-digit deficit, spearheaded by the otherwise erratic Jonathan Kuminga and new acquisition Dennis Schroder.

The Suns would go on to lose by four, undone as much by the Warriors’ sterling defense as by their stunning inability to put the ball in the hoop. In the last 6:48 of the payoff period, they could do no better than put up five measly points, and all from the free throw line. It didn’t matter that Durant and noted scorer Bradley Beal burned rubber for every single second of the timeframe; for one reason or another, they could not make leather and nylon meet. Everyone in purple and orange seemed to know a train wreck was coming, and yet didn’t have an inkling on how to stop it.

In any case, a win is a win for the Warriors; they get to breathe a little following the reprieve from all the losing. Which is not to say they found a lasting solution to their concerns; outside of more consistency from Kuminga and Shroder to help the overburdened Curry, they are handicapped by their uneven roster. Meanwhile, the Suns also suffer from systemic infirmities so significant that not even a yeoman’s job from head coach Mike Budenholzer can prevent mediocrity from settling in. Yesterday, the stars met. From here on, fingers remain crossed the stars will align.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.