mWell, the Philippines’ premiere health and wellness mega app, takes school pride to the next level with the launch of special edition UAAP watches. These watches, designed with affordable access in mind, enable students to proudly wear their school colors while staying on top of their health.

mWell, the digital healthcare arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), shows support for the UAAP 87th season by unveiling these unique wearables in a special signing ceremony at MPIC’s boardroom. Each watch is proudly styled with school logos and color-matching straps, capturing the heart of every university’s athletic spirit.

mWell Chairman and MPIC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manuel V. Pangilinan shares, “This partnership between the UAAP and mWell manifested from our mutual drive to support the well-being of young people. These special edition wearables — linked to the mWell platform — will equip students, athletes, and the entire UAAP community with the tools to actively manage their health and reach peak performance.”

The Power and Prestige Sport watches come loaded with advanced essential health features, including blood pressure and heart rate monitor, making them perfect for tracking physical activities across 100 sports modes. Paired with the mWell app, each watch allows tracking of daily mWellness Score based on exercise, light activity, sedentary time, and step count. Monitoring the mWellness Score daily and consistently aiming for a good score helps lessen the risk of chronic disease and is crucial in reaching fitness goals.

“mWell is an ally in every part of the wellness journey. Recognizing that health is our biggest personal investment, our wearables are designed to deliver crucial insights to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. Our affordable line of watches paired with the mWell app will enable everyone, including our students and alumni community to become more productive, better manage their overall health and ultimately live happier and longer lives.” said mWell CEO and President and MPIC Chief Finance, Risk, and Sustainability Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla.

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag expressed excitement about the collaboration which he said aligns perfectly with the theme of “Stronger, Better, Together”. “The UAAP is one with mWell in promoting wellness and leading healthier lives in order to become a more formidable community committed to greatness,” Mr. Saguisag said.

The UAAP Special Edition Watches by mWell represent eight Metro Manila universities in the Philippines — University of the Philippines, Adamson University, Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University, National University, University of the East, and University of Santo Tomas. Each wearable comes with up to seven days battery life and is water-resistant. These are available exclusively through the mWell app eShop or via shop.mwell.com.ph. Each purchase comes with free delivery along with an extra strap and gift bag.