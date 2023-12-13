ADAMSON University zeroed in on a first-round sweep with an emphatic 103-72 win over the University of the Philippines Integrated School in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 boys basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Five players hit twin digits in yet another balanced attack as the Baby Falcons soared to a 6-0 start in their redemption bid after a runner-up finish in Season 85.

Zahir Sajili dropped 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in only 23 minutes of play to lead Adamson’s yet another blowout win.

Justine Garcia (13), Mark Esperanza (12), Vince Reyes (10) and JM Tumabang (10) threw in help as Earl Medina (9), Jarl Artango (9), Gabe de Jesus (9) and Gene Carillo (9) were also instrumental.

Adamson, the top-seeded squad last year, banked on a 48-31 start at the half and never looked back en route to a 31-point victory.

The Baby Falcons previously made short work of De La Salle University-Zobel, 83-70, host University of the East, 66-51, Ateneo de Manila University, 81-64 and University of Santo Tomas, 95-81.

Adamson escaped past former back-to-back champion National University–Nazareth School, 63-59, for its lone slim victory.

The Baby Falcons have reigning champion Far Eastern University–Diliman (FEU-D) as their last opponent in a much-awaited finals rematch to end the first round. Adamson last season cruised its way in the elimination round with a 12-2 card only to be swept by FEU-D in the best-of-three finals.

Ethan Egea (26) and Daryl Valdeavilla (24) unleashed herculean effort but the Fighting Maroons remained winless in six games. — John Bryan Ulanday