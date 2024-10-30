PHILIPPINE Basketball Association (PBA) fans have seen the last of one of the most dominant imports of recent years, Allen Durham of Meralco.

Mr. Durham, joint No. 2 with Ginebra rival Justin Brownlee in the league’s all-time most Best Import Awards won with three behind the late Bobby Parks Sr.’s seven trophies, is retiring from pro ball at age 36.

“Been through so many wars with AD. Brother, warrior, true pro. He will always be a part of our Bolts family,” Meralco coach Luigi Trillo wrote on social media as tribute to Mr. Durham, who was given a send-off by the Bolts organization the other night.

The 6-foot-6 Mr. Durham first burst into the PBA scene in 2014 in a brief stint as a replacement import for Barako Bull.

But it was with the Bolts’s camp where he really made waves.

The hulking forward helped Meralco reach the finals in their first collaboration in the 2016 Governors’ Cup, which actually started his rivalry with Mr. Brownlee. While Mr. Durham captured his first Best Import accolade then, Mr. Brownlee and the Gin Kings beat AD and the Bolts for the coveted diadem.

The Mr. Durham-led Meralco squad battled Ginebra for the Governors’ Cup crown two more times in 2017 and 2019, again settling for bridesmaid honors each time. Mr. Durham would take home the award named after Mr. Parks on both occasions, though.

From 2020 to early 2024, AD took his act to the Japan B. League, where he helped the Ryukyu Golden Kings to the title in 2023 and earned Finals MVP honors.

After his stint with Ryukyu, Mr. Durham rejoined his Meralco brothers, fresh from their Philippine Cup conquest, for another run at the Governors’ Cup plum.

In this recent collaboration, the Bolts logged a 7-3 record for No. 2 seed in Group A. They matched up with Mr. Brownlee and Co. in a rivalry duel in the quarterfinals but got swept in three.

Mr. Durham suited up for the Bolts in their first two assignments in the East Asia Super League (EASL) afterwards. They beat the Macau Black Bears on opening night at the MOA Arena, 97-85, before dropping a 74-77 loss to the Golden Kings in Okinawa.

The road outing against Ryukyu was an emotional one for Mr. Durham, who was warmly received by the Golden Kings’ fans.

In the end, Mr. Durham felt playing for Meralco against his former team at the arena he called home for three seasons was a perfect setting for his swan song.

Mr. Durham’s retirement left the door open for Mr. Brownlee to break their tie at second and continue the chase for the benchmark set by Mr. Parks. — Olmin Leyba