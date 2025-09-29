THERE’S ELECTRICITY in the Meralco camp as the Bolts are set to unveil the dream team-up of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (RHJ) and Justin Brownlee (JB) in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

“I’ve played alongside JB and I played against Rondae and they’re two of the fiercest competitors I know. And to have them come to our program to lead this team and show that competitiveness that have made them successful, that’s really important not just for myself but for the younger guys to see,” Meralco star Chris Newsome said.

Mr. Hollis-Jefferson of TNT and Mr. Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra have been fierce rivals in Asia’s first play-for-pay league, battling in the finals in three of the last six conferences, including two in the previous Season 49 alone.

With the Philippine Cup slated as the PBA’s opening conference beginning on Sunday, both the Tropang 5G and the Gin Kings allowed the three-time Best Import awardees to suit up for the Bolts, the country’s lone bet in the international hoopfest.

“It’s nice we get to all represent the Philippines and we’re all going to be on the same team for once and we’re not competing against each other,” said Mr. Newsome, who is teammates with Mr. Brownlee in Gilas Pilipinas.

“It’s going to be nice to go out there and really just fight alongside those guys and play whatever role I needed to play,” he added.

The irony of Mr. Brownlee donning the Meralco jersey after breaking the Bolts’ heart on his way to three of his PBA championships isn’t lost on the Bolts.

“This is more than Meralco or us,” said Bolts coach Luigi Trillo.

“We’re very happy they allow Justin and Rondae because we have to care more for the fans, too. If you think about it, pound for pound, the Philippines can do well against any Asian country. The problem now is the ballclubs allow four imports so we have to pivot and adjust to that. So we’re very excited to have Messrs. Justin and Rondae, we know they’re winners.”

RHJ and naturalized Filipino JB are expected to report to camp by next week alongside another reinforcement, Puerto Rican national mainstay Ismael Romero, ahead of Meralco’s Oct. 22 opening assignment against Japanese power Ryukyu Golden Kings in Okinawa.

Aside from Ryukyu, Meralco will also tangle with Taoyuan Pauian Pilots of Chinese-Taipei and the Macau Black Bears in a home-and-away setting in Group A.

“We didn’t make it last tournament. We’re one hand away from making the semifinals. But I think EASL right now is very tough. There’s a lot of quality teams there and I hope we can do well.” — Olmin Leyba