Games on Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. – Letran vs SSC-R

2:30 p.m. – UPHSD vs Arellano U

THE COLEGIO de San Juan de Letran Knights realized how important Jimboy Estrada was when they lost to the Mapua University Cardinals, 86-78, in an NCAA Season 100 elimination round game at the Filoil EcoOil Arena Friday.

And that is why the wonder boys from Muralla, Intramuros should be back in their old fearsome selves when Mr. Estrada returns in their duel with the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Stags today.

Of course, Mr. Estrada would need to keep his cool if he wants his Letran team, barely clinging on to a share of fourth spot with Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College with 6-6 slates, to have a chance of making it back to the Final Four after missing the cut a season ago.

After all, Mr. Estrada is worth heaven and earth for the Knights as the energetic guard averages 15.36 points, which is currently sixth best in the season, around seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block a game.

Letran is also out to end a three-game slide and gain a little headway in the heated, multi-team race for last spot in the Final Four.

The race is so tight that even San Sebastian, currently at the bottom with a 3-9 mark, is still in the hunt.

But the Stags could boost their stocks even further if they could pull the rug from under the Knights, the same pack the former stunned, 91-84, when they first met last Sept. 8.

Also trying to breathe life to their Final Four hopes are University of Perpetual Help (5-7) and Arellano University (4-8). — Joey Villar