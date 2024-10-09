Crucial second round of UAAP 87 at Big Dome

Games on Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

10 a.m. – AdU vs FEU (women)

12 p.m. – DLSU vs UE (women)

4 p.m. – AdU vs FEU (men)

6 p.m. – DLSU vs UE

REIGNING CHAMPION and No. 1 seed De La Salle University (DLSU) gets a chance for payback against the rampaging University of the East (UE), while Adamson University and Far Eastern University (FEU) collide to start the crucial second round of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball this Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The UAAP took a momentary break on Wednesday to give teams a much-needed time to recharge after the explosive first round capped by La Salle’s 68-56 win over erstwhile unbeaten and host University of the Philippines in the rematch between last year’s finalists.

Using that as a stepping stone, the Green Archers are determined to sustain the drive and exact vengeance on the Warriors, who dealt their lone loss so far at 6-1.

UE, for its part, has all the confidence to repeat on La Salle after a 75-71 win in the first round that ignited its five-game winning run — the longest active streak in the league — to own the solo No. 3 at 5-2.

Meanwhile, fifth-running Adamson (3-4) and No. 7 FEU (1-6) also battle on Saturday according to the full second-round schedule released by the league Wednesday.

Capping the start of the second-round action is a Sunday twin bill featuring UP (6-1) against University of Santo Tomas (4-3) and Ateneo de Manila University (1-6) versus National University (2-5).

Other notable duels include La Salle-Ateneo on Oct. 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena and Round 2 action between La Salle and UP on Nov. 10 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Albeit La Salle and UP pace the race with the vastly-improved UE and Santo Tomas not far behind, struggling teams below are expected to push for one last hurrah as teams start to jockey for Final Four position here in the second phase. — John Bryan Ulanday